JACKSON • Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’s comments in a pair of national interviews over the weekend made waves after he refused to say whether he would support legislation banning certain contraceptives.
When asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if Mississippi might next try to prohibit contraceptives such as the Plan B pill or intrauterine devices, the Republican governor refused to directly answer, saying that was not what the state was focused on “at this time.”
“There’s so many things that we can talk about,” Reeves said. “What the next movement in the pro-life movement in my view is simple: We must prove that being pro-life is not just about anti-abortion.”
The question comes on the heels of a legislative committee in Louisiana voting to classify abortion as homicide and give constitutional protections to a person “from the moment of fertilization.”
After the national interview, the first-term governor wrote on Twitter that he is “not interested in banning contraceptives.”
“I even explicitly said that the next consideration in our mind — if Roe is overturned — has nothing to do with further restrictions,” Reeves wrote. “It’s all helping support mothers and babies by investing in prenatal care, foster care, and adoption.”
Republican lawmakers in some states and anti-abortion activists have pushed to legally define life as beginning from the moment of fertilization, or when an embryo attaches to the womb.
Some political observers believe the language in Louisiana bill would restrict the use of emergency contraception and other methods that seek to prevent a fertilized embryo from implanting in the uterus, leading to questions of whether the legislation constitutes a ban of such birth control methods.
But Reeves demurred on the philosophical question on how he defines “life at conception” and what that could mean for contraceptives in the Magnolia State.
Many anti-abortion lawmakers and activists have been seemingly energized by the recent leak of drafted opinion that reveals the U.S. Supreme Court may be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a woman’s right to seek a legal abortion up until viability.
Mississippi is one of 13 states with a so-called "trigger law" in place. These laws, passed in the wake of Roe v. Wade, would almost immediately make abortions illegal in most instances should Roe ever be struck down.
Passed in 2007, Mississippi's trigger law would ban the use of the “prescription of any instrument, medicine, drug or any other substance or device to terminate the pregnancy,” but grants exceptions for the preservation of the life of the mother and in cases of rape – but only if a person has filed a formal rape charge with a law enforcement agency.
The law does not contain an exception for incest. On CNN’s “State of the Union, Reeves again vacillated on whether a victim of incest should carry a child to term.
“The reality is that, again, that affects less than 1% of all abortions in America on an annual basis,” Reeves said.
House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann have been largely mum on if the state should restrict abortion even further, should the trigger law goes into effect.
Mississippi has the nation’s highest infant mortality rate, making it one of the deadliest places in the country for newborn children. Should the state restrict abortion, health experts have wondered if those statistics would increase even more.