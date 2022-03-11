JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday said that if lawmakers do not pass a bill by April to eliminate the state’s individual income tax, he would consider calling them back for a special session to pressure them repeal the tax.
“I’m certainly not going to take anything off the table,” Reeves told reporters. “I am very reluctant to call special sessions because I think it needs to be an issue that is of significant importance to do so. And I think that the elimination of the income tax … is an issue that certainly could rise to that level.”
State leaders have been clamoring for the past year and a half to and do away with income tax – which accounts for about one-third of the state’s budget – because the state is experiencing large revenue surpluses.
But the state’s coffers are likely flush with money because of the federal stimulus money that’s been inserted into Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the nation.
Corey Miller, the state economist, recently said that personal income in Mississippi increased by 7.4% in 2020, which was the largely annual increase in the state since the mid 1990s.
“I think the transfers from the federal government probably lifted the Mississippi economy more than in most states,” Miller said, adding that the payments helped the Magnolia State so much because of its current income levels.
So now that the state has historic revenue collections, its leaders will have to decide: Should they spend the money to fix some of the state’s generational problems or use the opportunity to trim tax rates?
A bipartisan group in the state House has decided to use the moment to phase out the state’s income tax, decrease the grocery tax from 7% to 4% and raise the sales tax from 7% to 8.5%.
Senators from both political parties have suggested a more nuanced plan that phases out the 4% income tax bracket over the next four years, reduces the tax on groceries from 7% to 5% and gives out a one-time tax rebate to people if they pay taxes next year.
And a subsection of Democrats in both chambers believe that it’s laughable for the state to cut taxes when it could use the money to improve water and sewage infrastructure or improve other problems in the state.
“Just think for a minute about the people you know that have left the state,” Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, previously said. “Young people that have left to move elsewhere. Is there a single one of them who you think would move back here if we didn't have the income tax?”
The deadline for the Legislature to pass finance and revenue bills that originated from the other legislative chamber is Wednesday, March 16. Currently, neither legislative body has taken up the other chamber’s proposal.
The two-term speaker also went on statewide radio network SuperTalk Mississippi.
“If we can’t get it done between now and the next two weeks, then we would hope that the governor would call a special session on income tax elimination before we spend a dime of ARPA money or capital expense money or anything else,” Gunn said.
The respective committees can amend the bills and replace it with their own plan, pass the bill as is or let it die in committee.
House Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, told the Daily Journal that he is not looking to outright kill the Senate bill, but
"We still believe the House version that we passed is the better approach, but we're certainly not married to it," Lamar said.
The Tate County legislator, though, said he does not want to consider a tax cut bill that does not eventually eliminate the income tax and expects the the governor to call a special session if an income tax elimination bill is not passed.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, has not publicly indicated what he intends to do with the House version, but the Senate has been reluctant to pass a large tax cut bill, indicating that they will either kill the House bill entirely or replace it with their own plan.
“We’re continuing to look at their plan and work through it,” Harkins said recently.
So if the two chambers cannot agree on a tax cut plan, the ball would be in Reeves’ court to either call his first special legislative since he’s been governor or simply let the Capitol leaders reconsider the topic during the 2023 session.
And if the first-term governor calls a special session, it would up the ante on the tax battle and place more pressure on the 52-member Senate to decide what type of a tax cut, if any, the state should implement.
The last day of the regular legislative session is April 3.