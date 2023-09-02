Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has the sole power to decide whether Mississippi Democrats can replace withdrawn Secretary of State nominee Shuwaski Young on November’s ballot, as other Republicans on the election commission and state Democrats say it’s up to him to schedule a meeting before Monday’s possible statutory deadline.
As of Friday, the state Democratic Party had not named a new candidate for secretary of state, executive director Andre Wagner confirmed. State chair Rep. Cheikh Taylor said Monday he hoped to name a replacement this week and said Thursday national Democrats agreed to support whomever is chosen. Wagner told the Daily Journal on Friday the party was now waiting to name a nominee until the State Board of Election Commissioners (SBEC) rules on Young’s withdrawal affidavit.
Under state law, the party can only replace a candidate on the ballot if the SBEC rules within five days of filing that a withdrawal affidavit is for legitimate non-political reasons.
Young submitted a medical withdrawal affidavit Wednesday. It’s unclear if officials will interpret the statute's timeframe to mean five business days or five calendar days.
The SBEC consists of Republicans Gov. Tate Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Secretary of State Michael Watson, Young’s general election opponent.
Fitch will send a proxy if she cannot attend the date set by the governor, spokesperson Debbee Hancock told the Daily Journal Friday. Hancock said Gov. Reeves has the sole authority to set the SBEC meeting date. She said the governor’s office has floated a possible date for the next SBEC meeting but not yet confirmed it. She did not say what date was floated.
Secretary Watson said earlier this week he plans to send a proxy to the SBEC meeting.
Gov. Reeves’ spokesperson Shelby Wilcher declined to comment whether the governor planned to hold an SBEC meeting before the five-day withdrawal deadline. She said Friday only that the governor’s office would give 24-hour public notice as soon as it is scheduled.
Young announced Sunday he would withdraw due to a “hypertensive crisis.” Taylor told the Daily Journal Young’s affidavit included documentation of the medical issue including an overnight hospital stay.