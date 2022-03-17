JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves this week vetoed a bill that would have allowed the state’s top health expert to declassify federal drugs on the state level if those same drugs had been rescheduled by the federal government.
“The decision of what substances should be regulated and what criminal penalties should be imposed for violations of such regulations should be made by the Mississippi Legislature on a case-by-case basis,” Reeves wrote in his veto message to the Legislature. “Not the federal government.”
House Bill 980, which was authored by House Judiciary B Chairman Nick Bain, passed the House 119-0 and the Senate 51-0. The Legislature has the ability to override a governor’s veto, but Bain, R-Corinth, and the Judiciary B Committee decided to sustain the veto.
The Alcorn County legislator said he let the veto stand because he did not have a firm commitment from the 52-member Senate that they would override it.
State and federal governments place drugs and controlled substances into different schedules, depending on how addictive they are and what medical purpose they serve.
The bill would have allowed the state health officer to declassify a drug on the state level for two years if the federal government had already declassified the drug on the federal level. After the health officer’s order, it would be up to the Legislature to either mirror the order to reject it altogether.
Bain said the Legislature is only in session for around three months of the year, and the federal government can declassify a federal drug year round. So he wanted the state to have the flexibility of adjusting classifications even when the Legislature wasn't in session.
“It’s his prerogative to veto,” Bain said of the governor. “But I believe he’s wrong on the law and on the policy.”
The impetus for the legislation, according to Bain, was the more than 100 families that, over the past year, attempted to access epilepsy medication recently declassified by the federal government for their children.
But because of the quirk in the state law, pharmacies in the Magnolia State were unable to access the drug because it had not yet been declassified on the state level.
“The bottom line is, you’re having people who are waiting to get medication, and this bill would have made it easier,” Bain said.
The law would have also allowed for criminal defendants to have protection from prosecution of a drug if it had recently been declassified by the federal government and state health officer, which Reeves viewed as ceding powers to the federal government.
“In some Democrat-controlled states, there is a disturbing trend toward deregulating and decriminalizing such hard street drugs as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine,” Reeves wrote. “While thankfully this trend has not yet spread to Congress, I am unwilling to gamble with the health, welfare and safety of Mississippians.”
Bain said the law was not decriminalizing drugs and that he didn’t know “what the governor is talking about,” in regard to cocaine and heroin.