TUPELO • State Rep. Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch, has decried the Tupelo Public Schools District Board of Trustees as "arrogant and uncaring" and urged Tupelo parents to get their students "as far away from these people as possible."
The Republican lawmaker from DeSoto County made the comments in a post on the Mississippi Freedom Caucus website following an Aug. 10 School Board meeting at which a group of community members demanded the district rescind its mask mandate for K-12 students.
Criswell and fellow Rep. Brady Williams, R-Oxford, were in attendance, despite neither of the men representing Tupelo citizens in the Legislature. Criswell wrote that "local parents asked the Mississippi Freedom Caucus for help and support as they fight for their right to make healthcare decisions for their own children."
Criswell is vice chairman and Williams secretary of the small legislative caucus that often interjects itself into hot-button issues.
Criswell wrote that he "observed a school board who was the most arrogant and uncaring group of people" he'd seen in some time.
"This board showed that they cared nothing about hearing facts or all sides of an issue before making a decision," Criswell said. "They were also extremely disrespectful of the parents, who are the very people for whom they work."
State Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, who also attended the meeting, disagreed with the way Criswell described the meeting and questioned why a lawmaker was criticizing local leaders outside his district.
"I think the board was respectful, and I think they followed their policies and procedures, and they have my full support," McMahan said.
McMahan added that he doesn't think representatives from other districts "should've even been in our area" criticizing duly appointed officials that are doing their best to lead in a very difficult situation.
McMahan said he's grateful to have professionals in the Tupelo area who are willing to invest their own private time in governing the public school system.
Olive Branch lawmaker tells parents to flee Tupelo schools
In his post, Criswell encouraged parents to remove their children from the Tupelo Public School District, saying, "my recommendation is get them as far away from these people as possible."
He said the school board members "do not care about your child, they do not care about you and should never be allowed to make decisions that affect your child."
McMahan said he "absolutely disagree(s) with that statement."
"These, for the most part, are volunteers. These are men and women who have their own professional careers and put aside their own time to volunteer to run our public school systems ... and try to make good decisions based on data, to find good policy for the public school system," McMahan said.
McMahan also said the school board was following the lead of Gov. Tate Reeves, who has said it should be up to local governing boards to decide what COVID-19 precautions should be taken.
"Gov. Reeves is allowing every school board to make the best decisions for their own school districts," McMahan said. "That's Republicanism, and that's what I support. I represent four great public school systems, and all four are doing a little bit different things."
During a press conference Friday, Reeves also defended school boards' rights to choose what is best for their district.
"Our school boards and superintendents are our most local government officials in the state," Reeves said. "They are uniquely positioned to deal with the rapidly evolving situation on the ground."
The Tupelo Board has already said their decision to mandate masks is not permanent.
School district followed advice of medical professionals
Criswell said the mask mandate for K-12 students was "implemented without regard for the health and safety of individuals."
A spokesperson for Tupelo schools says the mandate was put in place to precisely for the health and safety of students and staff.
"Our priority is to keep all students and staff safe in an effort to keep our schools open during this pandemic," Gregg Ellis, TPSD director of marketing and communications, said. "The TPSD Board of Trustees is following the latest recommendations of the state’s top medical experts, including the Mississippi Department of Health, in regards to requiring masks in a school setting."
The Board passed the mandate during a special called meeting August 2, just two days before the first day of school at the request of Dr. Mindy Prewitt, an infectious disease specialist at North Mississippi Medical Center. Prewitt was speaking on behalf of the medical center.
The TPSD school board followed the recommendations of Prewitt and Tupelo Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou and opted to temporarily require face masks for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
Criswell defends 'parent' speaker who isn't a parent
Criswell inaccurately described a situation that unfolded involving the speaker whose allotted six minutes to speak expired.
"Each parent was given three minutes to make their comments, unless representing a group of people, and then they were given six minutes," Criswell wrote. "The first parent to present came to the end of her six minutes but had not completed her comments. When the buzzer sounded the parent to follow offered to give up her three minutes so the first parent could finish her comments. The Board refused to allow that simple act, proving they didn’t care about what the parents were saying."
The speaker in question, Melanie Riley, represented the group "Parents for Mask Choice." However, despite Criswell's claims, she does not have children or grandchildren in Tupelo schools. Riley's connection to Tupelo Schools, she told the Daily Journal, is that she trains some Tupelo students at her gym.
Criswell's statement that the board "refused to allow that simple act" is incorrect. Although the board did not make a motion or approve the request for the next speaker to yield her time to Riley, the speaker merely stood beside Riley, who was allowed to speak anyway. The board allowed Riley to finish.
McMahan helps parents with alternatives as Board decides mandate's future
While supporting the school board, McMahan also sympathizes with parents campaigning for mask choice.
"I do think that some children have medical reasons that they should not be masked, and that maybe a policy should be created to look at those particular situations," McMahan said.
McMahan said he has worked with parents of children who have medical problems and aren't old enough to qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine to help temporarily transfer them to other districts where virtual learning is an option.
The district's School Safety Action Committee meets regularly to determine criteria for lifting the mask mandate. Their recommendations will be presented to board members at the next regular meeting Sept. 14.
"As soon as the number of positive cases, which have been rising at unprecedented levels, reduces to the point that it is safe to rescind the mask mandate, the board has committed to do so," Ellis said.