JACKSON • Rep. Jason White on Thursday publicly acknowledged that he is interested in becoming Speaker of the House in 2024 and indicated current House Speaker Philip Gunn should make a decision on his future plans to avoid prolonged questions about the party’s leadership.
White, currently the second highest ranking House member, said on statewide radio station SuperTalk Mississippi that several members have indicated they support him to lead the 122-member chamber but are wondering why Gunn is staying quiet.
“I have gained some respect among my colleagues there and lots of them are encouraging me to run,” White said in an interview with SuperTalk's Paul Gallo.
Current House Speaker Philip Gunn has been silent about his future plans. He has not directly answered reporters' questions about running for re-election, a higher office or retiring.
White, who is Gunn's chief lieutenant, said he would not run against the current speaker.
“You won’t see a Philip Gunn and Jason White race for the House,” White said.
But when pressed if that meant White would continue to serve as House Speaker Pro Tempore if Gunn wanted to remain as Speaker, the Holmes County lawmaker demurred.
“We’ll see how it plays out," White said.
While the No. 2 Republican is saying that he will not participate in a head-to-head race against the leader of the Capitol’s lower chamber, White’s Thursday comments raise questions about the state of behind-the-scenes negotiations between him and Gunn.
White, in somewhat of an unusual move, seemed to put subtle pressure on the leader of the House to make a decision about his plans sooner rather than later.
"I can’t wait until December to decide, 'Hey let’s put something together and run for Speaker.'"
The Holmes County lawmaker at one point even joked that it would be nice for hjim and the current Speaker to finalize their future plans by "tomorrow," but White said it would realistically be early fall before a decision is solidified.
"Members want to know," White said. "It’s not healthy for us to be in limbo anyway. Things get squirrely."
The House Speaker is not a statewide office. To become the leader of the House, White first needs to get re-elected to the seat he currently holds. If re-elected, then a majority of his Republican colleagues would need to agree to support him as House Speaker.
In Mississippi, the House speaker wields enormous power by acting as a gatekeeper for major pieces of legislation and decides which lawmakers should lead committees.
House Transportation Chairman Charles Busby, for example, announced yesterday that he would give up his legislative seat to run for the Transportation Commissioner in south Mississippi, mean the committee he currently leads will be up for grabs.
After statewide elections in 2023, it will be up to the House Speaker to appoint a new leader of that committee.
