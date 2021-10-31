HOUSTON • State Rep. Jon Lancaster of Houston is switching his party affiliation from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, putting almost every legislative district Northeast Mississippi into Republican hands.
Lancaster, who represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties, told the Daily Journal in a statement that he decided to switch his affiliation to the GOP to give his constituents better representation at the state Capitol.
“I feel this gives my constituents a real seat at the table,” Lancaster said. “Gives me an opportunity to better represent them.”
Lancaster’s seat, House District 22, has long been a safe Democratic seat in the rural hills of Northeast Mississippi. Lancaster’s predecessor, Democrat Preston Sullivan, served that district from 2003 to 2020.
A farmer, Lancaster is still in his first term. He was elected in 2019 to succeed Sullivan, who did not seek re-election that year.
Lancaster’s switch means that the state GOP can strengthen its hold on state politics even more and have a greater cushion for key votes.
The switch also comes at a time when House Speaker Philip Gunn still wants to push through the Legislative major legislative goals, such as phasing out the state income tax.
Frank Bordeaux, the chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party, said in a statement that the state GOP is excited to welcome Lancaster into the fold.
"Since being elected, Rep. Lancaster has voted with Republicans on several key issues, and we are glad he's made the decision to join the GOP," Bordeaux said. "We look forward to continuing growing the MSGOP and pushing back against Jo Biden's radical agenda."
Other than the Delta, Northeast Mississippi was one of the last regions in the state to continue to send Democratic lawmakers to Jackson. Now, only about seven Democratic lawmakers continue to represent the area.
In the House, only three Democratic lawmakers now represent Northeast Mississippi: John Faulkner of Holly Springs, Cheikh Taylor of Starkville and Rickey Thompson of Shannon.
In the Senate, only two Democratic lawmakers still represent Northeast Mississippi: Hob Bryan of Amory and Angela Turner Ford of West Point.