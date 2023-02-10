JACKSON — The state Senate on Thursday agreed to keep a proposal alive that will allow Mississippians to circumvent political power at the Capitol and place issues directly on a statewide ballot.
The Senate voted 43-4 to advance legislation that would require petitioners to collect around 240,000 signatures equally divided from the state’s four congressional districts in order to place a proposal on a statewide ballot.
The only Northeast Mississippi lawmaker who voted against the measure was Sen. Chuck Younger, a Republican from Columbus.
The previous Senate proposal required petitioners to collect 10 signatures from each municipality in the state and allowed the Legislature to change or outright block an initiative before it appears on a ballot for voters to consider. Both of those prior provisions were removed in the latest version.
But the current proposal would still make putting an initiative proposal on a ballot a more difficult task than Mississippi’s prior initiative process.
The current legislation requires someone to collect a little less than 240,000 voter signatures to get something on the ballot, compared to about 107,000 signatures under the previous process that was struck down by the state Supreme Court in 2020.
“If we’re going to do a ballot initiative process, we’ve got to ensure that a number of Mississippians are really concerned about an issue,” Republican Sen. John Polk of Hattiesburg said.
Democratic senators quizzed the Hattiesburg Republican about why he's advocating for an increase in the signature threshold, and he responded that he's concerned about special interest groups hijacking the process.
"If we’re not careful a few people will be able to control the process and allow bills to be introduced in Mississippi and voted on by her people," Polk said. "And sometimes it’s not clear as to exactly what they’re doing."
The proposal does not allow citizens to amend the Mississippi Constitution or alter the public retirement system. It does allow the Legislature to offer an alternative amendment to appear alongside the citizen-proposed initiative, something that critics have often said is designed to confuse voters.
Sen. Barbara Blackmon, D-Canton, attempted to remove the portion of the proposal that allows lawmakers to offer alternative initiatives, but senators mostly along partisan lines voted her amendment down.
“If you trust that your constituents have sense, they have abilities to think for themselves, they have a brain, you would support this amendment," Blackmon said.
Polk emphasized that he and other senators will continue to address concerns from lawmakers and alter the proposal further during the legislative session.
The legislation contains a “reverse repealer,” a move that requires the House to negotiate with the Senate on the proposal later during the legislative session. Similar negotiations took place last year between House and Senate leaders, but the two chambers could not agree on a final proposal.