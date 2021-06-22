JACKSON • The Mississippi Department of Human Services continued paying two nonprofits, including Tupelo's Family Resource Center, even after the agency learned the organizations may have misspent welfare money, an annual state auditor’s office report said.
Auditor Shad White said Tuesday the nonprofits — FRC and the Mississippi Community Education Center, or MCEC — continued getting federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, payments from the state's Department of Human Services months after he personally notified the agency his office was investigating their spending.
White said payments to MCEC continued up until just a few days before authorities arrested six people in February 2020 — including MCEC leaders Nancy and Zach New, and then-MDHS Executive Director John Davis — on suspicion of taking part in a massive welfare embezzlement scheme.
MDHS spokesman Danny Blanton confirmed about $1.4 million worth of welfare funding was transferred to MCEC between December 2019 and when the indictments of the News and Davis were announced, in early February 2020. But he said most of the payments went out before White had formally notified MDHS of his investigation, in late December 2019.
Blanton said the welfare payments had been approved in September 2019 by Davis' successor at MDHS, Christopher Freeze. Freeze approved them after MCEC told the agency it needed to be reimbursed for certain expenses that the nonprofit had previously incurred at Davis' direction, the spokesman added.
MDHS appears to have suspended FRC's funding stream by late January 2019, according to previous Daily Journal reporting and an MDHS news release from the time. MDHS had said it did suspend funding to the nonprofit after the auditor alerted the agency of "potential misspending on TANF funds."
Unlike MCEC, no one at FRC was criminally charged. But White released an audit report last spring that raised numerous concerns with how both MCEC and FRC were using welfare money from the state, questioning $90 million in MDHS spending overall. In FRC's case, the auditor ultimately pointed to concerns over funding sports programs or events and purchasing vehicles that were sometimes used for personal reasons.
Federal TANF money is intended to help needy families care for their own children, to promote job readiness, to encourage marriage and two-parent families and to prevent out-of-wedlock pregnancies.
Tuesday's auditor report — which covered the fiscal year ending last June — also raised several additional concerns at MDHS.
The report highlighted one instance where MDHS officials failed to tell the auditor's office in a timely way about an additional fraud report, involving an agency funding recipient. The auditor's office early last year asked DHS leaders about any additional fraud they knew about beyond the instances the auditor was already investigating.
But DHS leaders "did not relay the additional allegations to any auditors." Then, according to the report, MDHS officials portrayed the fraud allegation as minor. Yet upon reviewing the report about one of the agency's welfare funding recipients, auditor officials found it involved more serious allegations: using a business car for personal use, falsifying timesheets for employees not working for the organization, bidding processing not being followed, and welfare money being used to purchase personal items for staff and family members.
White declined to name the organization, saying his office continues to investigate the tip. He said it was not FRC or MCEC.
Blanton said the auditor report's description distorts reality, and that the agency never withheld information about potentially fraudulent activity. Blanton confirmed his agency received the fraud tip in February 2020. But he said the allegations were soon placed under investigation by federal investigators, and MDHS was told not to discuss it as the federal probe was ongoing. The spokesman said the state auditor's office knew that the feds were already looking into the case.
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson, who was appointed in March 2020, wrote in a response to the auditor's report that the agency agrees controls must be strengthened to ensure fraud and waste is appropriately reported. He noted the agency has several ways to receive tips, and is working to set up a system to better prioritize them and respond to fraud in "a more timely manner."
He also noted that a forensic audit of TANF funding at the agency is ongoing. At least one portion of that audit is expected to be completed later this year. He said the agency is also working to set up other controls to ensure proper review of the agency's financial reporting, another concern raised in the auditor's report.
"Ultimately, DHS leadership understands it's their responsibility to get these controls in place," White told reporters Tuesday. "They're the ones that are ultimately responsible for misspending, or controls if they didn't work."