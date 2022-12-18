Oleta Garrett Fitzgerald

Oleta Garrett Fitzgerald, southern regional director for the Children’s Defense Fund, told a joint Democratic caucus at Thursday’s hearing that TANF could do more for the state’s impoverished families.

 Nick Judin I Mississippi Free Press

JACKSON — The State of Mississippi is leaving millions of dollars on the table that could directly benefit families in deep poverty, witnesses emphasized repeatedly during a public hearing Thursday before the Mississippi House and Senate Democratic caucuses.

