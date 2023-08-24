TUPELO – A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 6.5 million visitors to the Natchez Trace Parkway in 2022 spent $474 million in communities near the park.
That spending supported 5,660 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $640 million, the NPS reported.
“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks," said NPS Director Chuck Sams in a release. "With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year. The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy."
"People visit the Natchez Trace Parkway to enjoy the abundant recreational opportunities, history, culture, and nature that make the Parkway unique,” said Superintendent Douglas Neighbor. “We recognize that this tourism is a critical driver to the local economy, bringing 5,660 jobs and $640 million in revenue to communities within 60 miles of the park.”
The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service. The report shows $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 378,400 jobs nationally; 314,600 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $50.3 billion.
As for the economics of visitor spending, the lodging sector had the highest direct effects, with $9 billion in economic output nationally. The restaurants sector was had the second greatest effects, with $4.6 billion in economic output nationally.
