djr-2023-01-27-news-chickasaw-village-twp1 (copy)

A sign alerts travelers long the Natchez Trace Parkway of the entrance to the Chickasaw Village Site in Tupelo in this file photo from January 2023. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO – A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 6.5 million visitors to the Natchez Trace Parkway in 2022 spent $474 million in communities near the park.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you