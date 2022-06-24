The U.S. Supreme Court today overturned Roe v. Wade in a ruling on a case that originated in Mississippi.
Justices voted 6-3 in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization over a 2018 law enacted by the Mississippi Legislature that bans most abortions about 15 weeks, significantly before fetal viability. Most experts estimate fetal viability to be about 24 weeks.
Recent updates below:
- What the justices said in their opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade
- Speaker Gunn announces new commission on life
- Responses from Mississippi leaders
The ruling means that each state can now regulate abortion. Several states — including Mississippi — have trigger laws that go into effect with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In Mississippi, abortion will be illegal except in the cases of rape or a threat to the health of the mother. In rape cases, the woman must report the rape before she can have an abortion.
We will update this live blog throughout the day.
What the Justices said in the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade (9:43 a.m.)
Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Alito wrote.
Authority to regulate abortion rests with the political branches, not the courts, Alito wrote.
Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices are Trump appointees. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.
Chief Justice John Roberts would have stopped short of ending the abortion right, noting that he would have upheld the Mississippi law at the heart of the case, a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, and said no more.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — the diminished liberal wing of the court — were in dissent.
“With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent,” they wrote.
Speaker Gunn announces Speaker's Commission on Life (9:36 a.m. update)
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, said he is creating the Speaker's Commission to consider what Mississippi must do now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
Gunn said he "will appoint House members & experts on policy, women’s health, adoption and child protection. They will be charged with recommending 'Next Steps for Life' legislation to be ready to take up in January (when the legislative session begins)."
Gunn said the commission will address the following items:
▪ More effective & well-funded child protection & foster care,
▪ More available & affordable adoption;
▪ Next-generation child support enforcement to hold fathers accountable, so mothers don't bear the burdens alone.
Mississippi leaders respond (9:29 a.m. update)
Sen. Roger Wicker:
“This is a momentous day for our nation, and Mississippi led the charge. This decision is an answered prayer, marking the beginning of the next chapter in our fight to protect the unborn. The Court’s ruling confirms what many legal experts have known for decades – that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and the power to set abortion policy should rest with the people and their elected representatives.”
Gov. Tate Reeves:
"Mississippi has led the nation to overcome one of the greatest injustices in the history of our country. Our state’s historic case before the United States Supreme Court was the catalyst for overturning Roe v. Wade and has made the nation safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago.
"Let’s be clear: this decision will directly result in more hearts beating, more strollers pushed, more report cards given, more little league games played, and more lives well lived. It is a joyous day! Tomorrow, we will wake to a new world, enthusiastically prepared to take on the challenges ahead and to take every step necessary to support mothers and children.
"We must remember that our work is not yet over. The pro-life movement must dedicate itself to ensuring mothers and their babies receive the support they both need during pregnancy and after.
"Despite what some may claim, Mississippi’s objective was never simply to win a court case – it’s been to create a culture of life across the country. Our state seeks to be pro-life in every sense of the word – supporting mothers and children through policies of compassion and working to ensure that every baby has a forever family that loves them.
"Mississippi will work relentlessly to accomplish these goals and will continue to build a culture that supports mothers and children, valuing the inherent dignity of every individual. This is our new pro-life agenda.
"I applaud the Supreme Court Justices for their courage in issuing this well-reasoned decision. It took bravery to stick to the courage of their convictions, especially amidst an unprecedented leak that was aimed at threatening the integrity of the Court, an assassination attempt, riot threats, and attacks on churches and pregnancy centers. No matter one’s party or ideology, we should all be able to condemn these acts.
"I pray that Americans will come together, listen to one another, and debate this issue peacefully. Only by moving beyond our divisions and having respectful conversations can we begin to heal this nation's wounds.
"We stand on the shoulders of giants. This win has been achieved thanks to the tireless efforts of so many over decades. Thank you to the lawyers who argued this case for us, passionate citizens who pushed this issue for years, and those who prayed for this day for many decades. I urge my fellow Mississippians to rejoice today and keep praying as the work is not done."
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith:
“Roe v. Wade has been a terrible stain on our nation for too long. I am grateful to God for His divine guidance in the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs.
“By effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, the United States will step away from the notion that aborting a baby must be allowed on-demand and up until the birth. Today, the Dobbs decision stands as an affirmation that states can take actions to protect both the preborn and their mothers.
“The decision does not outlaw abortion, as some pro-abortionists contend. But it is a significant departure from Roe in that the people, through their elected leaders, will guide how each state approaches abortion, rather than a nationwide policy set by unelected judges. As we move forward as a nation, I believe greater attention should be paid to the needs of pregnant women and their babies.
“I am so very proud that Mississippi has had a leading role in overturning Roe v. Wade, and I will continue to pray for God’s guidance over the Supreme Court and all policymakers who will now take up the abortion issue across the country.”
Attorney General Lynn Fitch:
"Today marks a new era in American history. Roe v. Wade is finally behind us. This decision is a victory, not only for women and children, but for the Court itself. Now, our work to empower women truly begins."
This is a developing story. It will be updated.