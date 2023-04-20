Sen. Roger Wicker and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., shown in this May 26, 2021, file photo, alongside Democratic Sen. Alex Padillia of California has introduced a bill that would provide small businesses with grant dollars to spur growth.

 J. Scott Applewhite | AP

JACKSON — Ahead of a challenge from a Democratic opponent, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker is preparing to campaign for an additional six-year term while sitting on a large campaign warchest.

