JACKSON — Ahead of a challenge from a Democratic opponent, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker is preparing to campaign for an additional six-year term while sitting on a large campaign warchest.
Wicker, a Republican from Tupelo, raised a little over $1.1 million during the first three months of 2023, and he’s sitting on approximately $3.5 million, according to reports with the Federal Election Commission.
Wicker, 71, told the Daily Journal in an interview that he is running for another regular term because he believes he has cemented himself as a pro-life conservative who has provided quality aid to his constituents since he’s been in office.
“Over the next six-year term, I believe I can really be in a better position than ever to move our state forward,” Wicker said.
Serving since 2007, Wicker highlighted his work on fighting for funds for the construction of additional Navy ships and opposing abortion access as some of his most significant accomplishments over the past six years.
The senior U.S. senator is launching a bid for re-election at a time when over a third of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closure in the immediate future and when a significant portion of Mississippians aren’t covered by a health insurance plan.
The Tupelo Republican said, if re-elected, he and his office would help rural hospitals combat revenue headwinds by helping them coordinate with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and obtain federal waivers for certain regulations.
Former Gov. Haley Barbour in 2007 first appointed Wicker to fill the open seat that U.S. Sen. Trent Lott vacated when he resigned that same year. Wicker in 2008 won the special election to serve out the remainder of that term. He was re-elected to a full term in 2012 and 2018.
He is currently the top Republican serving on the Senate Armed Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over matters involving the U.S. military. If the GOP gains a majority in the Senate, Wicker could serve as the first Mississippian to lead that committee since John Stennis.
Before his election to the U.S. Senate, he served in the U.S. House and the Mississippi State Senate for several years.
During his latest term, Wicker has opposed legislation that would codify same-sex and interracial marriage, voted against President Joe Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act,” voted against a measure meant to curb gun violence and opposed efforts to decertify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
He has also supported efforts to send funding to Ukraine, voted for legislation that appropriates new money for infrastructure improvements and supported a measure to give additional funds for the research and manufacturing of semiconductors.
No Republican has formally announced a primary challenge against Wicker, but Gerrard Gibert, a radio talk show host and entrepreneur, told the Daily Journal in a previous interview he is considering running as a Republican against Wicker.
Ty Pinkins, an Army veteran and attorney, announced earlier this year that he intends to run as a Democrat to challenge Wicker. Pinkins, according to FEC documents, has raised over $21,000.
The 2024 federal election will take place on November 5.
