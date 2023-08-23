Saturday is the final day to cast an in-person absentee vote in next week’s primary runoff elections, which are expected to have several races with narrow margins of victory.
A number of local offices around the region have runoffs Aug. 29 after no candidate won over 50% of votes in the Aug. 8 primary. That day saw low turnout in Lee County and lower statewide turnout than some expected despite a hotly contested lieutenant governor’s race.
Alcorn County’s District 2 House Republican primary between incumbent Rep. Nick Bain and challenger Brad Mattox is the only state legislative race going to a runoff in Northeast Mississippi.
Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney told the Daily Journal local turnout on Aug. 8 was “extremely low” and encouraged voters to participate in runoff elections.
“One or two votes may matter” in some races, she observed.
Only certain voters are qualified to vote absentee, including voters aged 65 or older, voters who will be working or out of the county on Election Day, and voters with disabilities that present hardship or danger.
Circuit clerk offices are open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday for in-person absentee voting. Voters must bring valid photo ID. Absentee voting began Aug. 19.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be requested from the clerk, completed and postmarked by Aug. 29 and received by the clerk by Sept. 6 to be counted.
Voters should make every effort to see the clerk in person and return their ballots as early as possible, the Lee County clerk said. The runoff’s quick turnaround makes it challenging for voters to receive and submit their ballots via mail before the deadline.
As of Tuesday, the Lee County clerk had sent out 30 mail-in ballots for the runoff.
Voters who don’t qualify for absentee voting can only vote on the Aug. 29 in-person runoff date.
Those who voted in either the Republican or Democratic primaries on Aug. 8 must vote in the same party's runoff next week. Those who did not cast a ballot on Aug. 8 may vote in either party’s runoff.
Contact the county clerk to confirm voter registration or request an absentee mail-in ballot. Lee County residents can call their clerk at 662-432-2300. In Alcorn County, call 662-286-7740.
All Mississippi voters can get more information online at the secretary of state’s elections website, yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call 1-800-829-6786.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.