JACKSON — Secretary of State Michael Watson is actively considering a primary challenge to incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person, who asked to remain anonymous to candidly speak about Watson’s internal deliberations, said the secretary of state has conducted internal polling to see how he would fare against Reeves, a longtime statewide official, in next year’s Republican primary.
Watson did not respond to a request for comment, but he told reporters in October that if he were “at peace about it," he would consider running for a higher office.
“I will tell you this – even as secretary of state and a citizen of Mississippi, I understand what issues are important to Mississippians,” Watson said to the media. “I talk to them every day.”
Watson, a conservative Republican, represented Jackson County in the state Senate from 2008 to 2020. In 2019, he narrowly won the Republican Party’s nomination for secretary of state and handily won the general election for that office 2019.
Should the former lawmaker run for governor, it would be the first time in over three decades that an elected official in an incumbent governor’s own party sought to block the state’s chief executive from securing a second term in office.
In 1991, U.S. Rep. Wayne Dowdy from south Mississippi challenged incumbent Gov. Ray Mabus in the Democratic primary for a second term. Mabus ultimately defeated Dowdy by garnering just over 50% of the primary vote, but Republican Kirk Fordice then ousted Mabus from office during the general election later that year.
Watson, more of a firebrand conservative, has often found himself walking a tightrope between opposing moderate members of the GOP while also cultivating a working relationship within the party.
Last year in Tupelo, he indicated frustration with the Legislature for not passing legislation that would purge people from voter rolls if they had not taken part in an election in several years. But he tempered his criticism.
“I’m trying to pay attention to (Ronald) Reagan’s 11th commandment: ‘Don’t speak bad of Republicans,’ so I’ll stop there,” Watson said.
But should the first-term secretary of state try and find a path to the Governor’s Mansion, he would undoubtedly have to directly attack Reeves' record while offering his own contrasting policy proposals.
Austin Barbour, a longtime Republican strategist for state and federal elections, said he doubted that Watson could successfully oust Reeves from power. The governor controls a huge war chest of campaign funds and is already a fiscal and social conservative.
"That’s not saying Michael Watson doesn’t have a bright future," Barbour said. "But to beat Tate Reeves in 2023 — man, that’s a really difficult task for Michael or anyone else who's thinking about doing that in a primary."
Reeves has held statewide office since 2004 but has long struggled with favorability despite his electoral success.
Morning Consult released a poll in April that showed Reeves was the fifth most unpopular governor in the nation. The governor had an approval rating of 48% and disapproval rate of 42%. Such polling has stoked rumors much of the year of a primary challenge against him.
But Barbour points out that Reeves has consistently polled more favorably among Republican voters.
Should Watson decide to run for higher office, the office he currently holds would also be up for grabs during the 2023 election cycle, likely triggering a sharp struggle for the office that deals with election administration and business regulations.
Two state lawmakers — Republican Rep. Fred Shanks of Brandon and Republican Sen. Joel Carter of Gulfport — are planning to run for the position should it become vacant.
Carter who currently leads the Senate Energy Committee told the Daily Journal that he does not think Watson will ultimately run against Reeves. However, if Watson does do so, Carter said he is prepared to campaign for secretary of state.
Shanks currently leads the House Constitution Committee and said he has formed an exploratory committee to consider a run for secretary of state should it come up for grabs.
Republican Sen. Chad McMahan of Guntown was rumored to be exploring a run for secretary of state, but McMahan told the Daily Journal that he will run for his Senate seat instead.
The qualification period for statewide offices opens on Jan. 3 and ends on Feb. 1.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.