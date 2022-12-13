Mississippi Statue Moved

In this file photo from Jan. 22, 2009, a statue of the late Gov. Theodore Gilmore Bilbo stands out from the back of a first floor conference room at the Capitol Jan. 22, 2009 in Jackson, Miss. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON - The bronze statue of one of the state’s most notorious racists is being moved from its utility room in the Capitol to storage in the basement of the Two Mississippi Museums.

