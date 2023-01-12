JACKSON — Ahead of a competitive statewide election cycle, a Lee County lawmaker is expected to rake in over $100,000 from the past year, his largest fundraising year to date.
Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, told the Daily Journal that after four mayors in his legislative district hosted a fundraiser for him in September 2022, he will have a war chest of over $200,000 in cash on hand, a sizable amount for a lawmaker who does not lead a large legislative committee.
“I think my availability to the constituents has not gone unnoticed,” McMahan said.
The Lee County lawmaker thanked Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan, a Republican; Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham, a Republican; Guntown Mayor Brent Lindsey, an independent; and Baldwyn Mayor Roslynn Clark, a Democrat, for hosting the fundraiser.
“Nearly 86% of the money we raised last year came from inside the district, which is almost unheard of,” McMahan said.
McMahan last week filed paperwork to run for re-election as a Republican to his Senate seat, which will include a portion of Lee County.
McMahan has served for eight years in the Legislature, where he leads the Senate Local and Private Committee, which deals with legislation granting exemptions from the state law to counties and municipalities.
Candidates for public office are required to file a campaign finance report by 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 detailing how much campaign dollars they’ve accepted and how they’ve spent their campaign donations.
