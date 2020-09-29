TUPELO • As she seeks a full term in the U.S. Senate, Cindy Hyde-Smith is emphasizing conservative cultural values and economic improvement as the major themes of her re-election bid.
In a recent interview with the Daily Journal, Hyde-Smith, a Republican from Brookhaven, said that if re-elected in November she'll continue to push for conservative principles at the federal level while advocating for Mississippi farmers and bills that will promote new jobs.
“I’m running for prosperity,” Hyde-Smith said. “I want prosperity for our state and I want it to be a place where we can raise our children the way we want to raise our children.”
On the major issues of the moment, Hyde-Smith hewed closely to GOP messaging. She pledged support for efforts to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court even before November's election and largely blamed Democrats for stalled talks over further COVID-19 relief.
Assessing her own legislative work, the state’s junior U.S. senator said that during her nearly two years in office, she counts among her greatest accomplishments the allocation of federal funds for rural hospitals.
Healthcare policy in particular has emerged as a key them of this year's election for one of Mississippi's two senate seats. The race pits Hyde-Smith against her 2018 runoff opponent, Democrat Mike Espy, and Espy has largely focused his campaign on healthcare issues.
He claims that if elected, he will advocate for the expansion of Medicaid in Mississippi under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. Expansion would provide some federal assistance to the working poor, but is ultimately a state-level decision.
When asked how she believed access to affordable healthcare could be broadened, Hyde-Smith did not specifically address Medicaid expansion. Instead, she criticized so-called “Medicaid for all” proposals, which would enroll all American citizens into a government funded heath care program.
Thus far, Espy has not advocated for any "Medicare for All" proposals.
Instead of "Medicare for all," Hyde-Smith said believes that healthcare can be improved by providing more resources to rural hospitals and health care centers, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and strengthening relationships with industry leaders.
Hyde-Smith has also represented the state as several protests have occurred in Northeast Mississippi over police brutality and systemic racism.
The Republican official said that she would be in favor of some form of police reform on the federal level and said she supported the bill that U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, authored earlier this year that addressed police reform.
The bill failed to gain bipartisan traction, and Democratic members of the Senate said that it did not go far enough to address systemic problems in law enforcement.
“It was a wonderful bill and to think that the Democrats would not vote for it,” Hyde-Smith said. “That blew me away. They would rather hurt Americans than have Americans safer. That’s what that boiled down to.”
Hyde-Smith has hosted few public campaign events during this election season, which has attracted criticism from Espy. Hyde-Smith said that Espy “has more time” than she does since she has been campaigning and serving as a Senator, but rebuffed the idea that she hasn’t been available to voters.
“We have been covering the state and been doing our due diligence,” she said.
In 2018, Hyde-Smith was appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to fill the seat vacated upon Thad Cochran’s resignation. At the time, she was serving as the state's agriculture commissioner.
Later that year, she successfully won a special election to serve out the remainder of Cochran’s term. Now she is running in a rematch against Espy for a full six-year term. She is the first woman elected to represent Mississippi in Congress.
While absentee voting is now underway in Mississippi, voters will have the opportunity to vote in person for either Espy, the Democratic nominee, or Hyde-Smith, the Republican nominee, on Nov. 3
With Election Day quickly approaching, Hyde-Smith said she planned to convince Mississippians to vote for her by telling them that she’s worked hard for them the past years.
“My goal is just to make sure that they’re glad they voted for me the last time,” she said.