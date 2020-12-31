TUPELO • Despite a move last year by Gov. Tate Reeves to veto a pair of bipartisan criminal justice reform bills, efforts are underway to once again address parole eligibility and improve the state's beleaguered prison system, with a Northeast Mississippi legislator playing a role.
State Sen. Daniel Sparks, a Republican from Belmont, said he and others writing criminal justice legislation are holding talks with law enforcement and advocacy groups in an effort to build a broad coalition and clarify the intent behind a revived package of reforms.
“What we’ll try to do is take what we had last year and sit down with attorneys, law enforcement officials and ask what their concerns are,” Sparks said.
The first-term Republican, who represents portions of Itawamba, Prentiss and Tisomingo counties, is the vice chairman of the Senate Corrections Committee. He said the main hurdle the committee will attempt to cross is to clarify that a proposed bill would not automatically release inmates from prisons but would instead make them eligible for parole.
“The key here is parole eligibility,” Sparks said. “Those words need to be spelled out in all caps. The parole board makes the determination of who gets released.”
Last session, Senate Bill 2123 would have made nonviolent offenders eligible for parole after serving 25% of their sentence and would have made violent offenders eligible for parole after serving 50% of their sentence.
Once someone is eligible for parole, release from prison is not automatic. The state’s parole board has the final authority to determine whether or not someone should be released from prison after becoming eligible.
The bill passed the Senate 25-17 and passed the House 78-29, but Reeves vetoed the legislation, saying it went too far.
“While the spirit of Senate Bill 2123 is well-intentioned, I believe the scope of its proposed expansion of parole eligibility presents problems that have not been fully considered by all stakeholders and as drafted would threaten public safety,” Reeves wrote in his veto message of the bill.
The Legislature did not attempt to override the veto. Reeves indicated after the veto that he would be open to considering the legislation during the upcoming session.
Reeves also vetoed House Bill 658, which would have allowed the expungement of up to three nonviolent felony convictions for certain crimes. That bill passed the House by a vote of 111 to 9, and the Senate by a vote of 50 to 1.
In a recent press briefing, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann threw his support behind renewed efforts to take up reform efforts again and highlighted the efforts of Sparks and others to build a consensus.
"I’m convinced we have a new bill now that will past muster," Hosemann said.
Neither Hosemann nor Sparks specified exactly what provisions a new bill might contain, especially in light of the governor's prior opposition to broadening parole eligibility. Sparks, an attorney, said the first draft of any criminal justice bill the Corrections Committee takes up likely won’t be the final version and the specifics will likely be hammered out in a conference committee.
Sparks’ reformist efforts come even as the state faces a multitude of lawsuits against the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The U.S. Department of Justice has also launched an investigation into the state's prison system.
The lieutenant governor also told reporters this week that better pay for prison guards is needed, something about which he's spoken with the state's Corrections Department head, Burl Cain.
"In my meetings with Mr. Cain it is obvious we are under-compensating our corrections officers," Hosemann said.
Speaking to other priorities, Sparks said he hopes the Senate will work on legislation to increase the state’s dismal workforce participation rate. If the Senate wants to alter the state’s tax structure, he said he would take a “hard look at the numbers” before voting on a proposal.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.