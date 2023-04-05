Federal Judge Investiture Mississippi

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., speaks during the formal investiture of Judge Kristi Haskins Johnson as a United States District Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi, Friday Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. The ceremony was initially delayed by COVID. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON — U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will block President Joe Biden’s nomination of Scott Colom to a federal judicial seat in north Mississippi, continuing an extended judicial vacancy for the federal court system.

