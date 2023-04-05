JACKSON — U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will block President Joe Biden’s nomination of Scott Colom to a federal judicial seat in north Mississippi, continuing an extended judicial vacancy for the federal court system.
“I visited with the District Attorney recently, and I recognize that he is smart and well liked in his district,” Hyde-Smith said in a written statement. “However, there are a number of concerns I have regarding his record.”
When reached on Wednesday by the Daily Journal, Colom had no comment.
Hyde-Smith said she is blocking Colom’s nomination because of concerns about Colom’s opposition to “legislation to protect female athletes.”
It’s unclear what legislation Hyde-Smith is referring to, but Colom did sign a letter with other prosecutors across the country in June 2021 condemning efforts to criminalize gender-affirming care and transgender people. The letter did not specifically mention female athletes, policies around trans athletes or sports.
A native of Columbus, Colom is the elected district attorney of the 16th Circuit Court District, which includes Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties.
Colom is the first Black prosecutor in the 16th Circuit Court District, winning that seat in 2015 by defeating the long-serving incumbent Forrest Allgood.
The junior U.S. senator also opposed Colom’s nomination because George Soros, a New York billionaire who backs some criminal justice reform efforts, gave money to a group that supported Colom’s 2015 race for district attorney.
Soros contributed to a political action committee called Mississippi Safety & Justice, which ran ads in support of Colom, but Soros did not personally contribute to Colom’s campaign. Colom told the Clarion Ledger in 2015 that he did not know Soros and has never had any contact with him.
He was unopposed for re-election in 2019.
In a bid to bolster Colom's credentials as an advocate for victims and a foe of violent offenders, about 20 victims of crime or family members of violent crime victims in Colom's district wrote to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in support of his nomination, according to documents reviewed by the Daily Journal.
"Crime is not tolerated in his district and victims do not continue to pay a price under his watch," wrote Sharicka Gray in one such letter.
Colom’s nomination has been held up for several months because of a longstanding tradition in the U.S. Senate that requires senators from a nominee's home state to submit “blue slips” if they approve of the candidate. If both senators don't submit a blue slip, the nominee typically does not advance for further consideration.
Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, told the Daily Journal in a statement that Hyde-Smith’s decision to block Colom amounts to her preventing Mississippians from having a judge in place to “uphold the rule of law in her state.”
“President Biden is proud to have chosen a deeply qualified nominee who is dedicated to our Constitution and who received the backing of Republicans and Democrats in Mississippi,” Bates said.
Despite Hyde-Smith’s opposition, Colom attracted bipartisan support when Biden nominated him to the judicial post.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Tupelo, backed Colom’s nomination, and U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a former district attorney, previously told the Daily Journal that he considered Colom a friend.
“That’s a Senate choice, but Scott’s always been a good friend,” Kelly said. “And I thought he did a good job as a D.A. The cases and things I worked on personally with him before he was a D.A., I‘ve always just had a good working relationship with him.”
Colom would have replaced the U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, who announced last year that he’ll take senior status. Mills said he will remain on the bench and hear a reduced caseload.
If the U.S. Senate was to confirm Colom, it would be a historic first for Mississippi. He would be the second Black judge in Mississippi’s U.S. Northern District. Sitting District Judge Debra Brown is the first Black judge to serve in the Northern District and is only the third Black district court judge in Mississippi history.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.