JACKSON • A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker filed legislation that would largely ban incarcerated people from asking a court to change their legal name while also making it harder for a minor child to change a birth certificate as part of a gender transition.
Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, filed Senate Bill 2356, titled the “Real You Act of 2022." It would prevent incarcerated people from filing petitions with chancery courts to change their name.
It would also require three different notes of support before the gender or name listed on a minor child's birth certificate be altered as part of a gender transition. The three required notes must be from a doctor, a psychiatrist and an elected chancery clerk. A chancery clerk would be required to interview the minor child before offering a letter of support.
The Lee County legislator said the bill is not meant to place restrictions on a minor child’s right to transition to another gender, and it’s only meant to give a child the chance to have a voice in the process.
“This is to protect the gender of a minor from a parent,” McMahan said. “Perhaps a parent wanted a son and they [have] a daughter. And they go back and change their identity against the wishes of the child. It doesn’t say they can't do it. It just says they have to have a medical doctor or a psychiatrist look at it as well.”
Rob Hill, the state director of the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said that he and his organization oppose McMahan’s legislation because it would put transgender youth at increased risk and make it harder for them to become their true self.
“This bill is harmful, and it makes life harder for trans folk, especially trans youth,” Hill said.
Hill said that he has never heard of any instance in which a child protested their parents’ request to have their gender changed, and it’s usually the parents who oppose a child’s wishes to change their gender.
“No matter what the author of the bill is saying, this legislation is designed to make it as hard as possible for transgender youth to have their gender changed,” Hill said.
Conservative states across the country have passed restrictive laws targeting transgender people. The Mississippi Legislature last year passed a bill that prohibited transgender women from competing in women's sports.
Last year was also the deadliest year on record for transgender people, according to the Human Rights Campaign, which calculated that 35 transgender people were killed in 2021.
Current law for children to change gender is vague
There is not currently a state law addressing how minor children who are transgender can receive a name change and gender change order from a court, making the process somewhat vague and giving chancellors wide discretion over the procedure.
State law requires parents to file a petition in chancery court if they want to correct errors on their child’s birth certificate, but the statute does not address children who want to change their gender because they identify with another gender.
For adults to change the gender on their birth certificate, they’re required to consult with “two reputable persons” with knowledge of the facts.
Sarah Schnaithman is a third-year law student at the University of Mississippi School of Law and often works with families and individuals with the legal process to have a name or gender changed.
Schnaithman said parents on behalf of a minor child can file a petition in chancery court to change the name on the birth certificate, and though not statutorily specified, parents she works with typically receive a note from a doctor or other medical professional to present to the court.
Chancellors aren’t required to conduct a hearing for changes to a birth certificate, but Schnaithman said they often do.
“If it gets on the judge's radar that this is a gender issue, then they would probably require a hearing and ask what’s going on,” Schnaithman said.
But overall, chancellors have wide latitude to conduct hearings on gender transition orders how they want.
Northeast Mississippi judge spoke to McMahan about legislation
McMahan told the Daily Journal that several chancery judges in Mississippi – specifically Chancery Judge Stephen Bailey in Northeast Mississippi — asked him to introduce the legislation.
“I sent the bill to Judge Stephen Bailey,” McMahan said. “He asked me to put the bill together. We went over the bill together. And I got his thoughts and input.”
Bailey declined to comment to the Daily Journal on whether he personally asked McMahan to introduce the legislation, but he did say that he met with McMahan to inform him about several issues occurring in the judiciary system.
“Oftentimes, we don’t know what’s going on with the Legislature, and they don’t know what’s going on with the court system.”
Bailey, who has qualified to run for re-election this year, said he has not had an instance before him in which a minor child’s parents have asked the court to change the child's gender on a birth certificate.
But one thing Bailey said he has dealt with, though, is inmates inundating the court system with requests to change their name, often at the taxpayer’s expense.
“I’m not really certain why they want to change their name,” Bailey said. “Perhaps they feel like it would be harder for the criminal record to follow them.”
McMahan’s bill would prohibit state inmates from asking a chancery court to change their name unless a prison chaplain, a prison official, a district attorney or a county sheriff asks the court on the inmate's behalf.
The legislation was referred to the Senate Judiciary A Committee. If the committee does not pass the measure by Feb. 2, the bill will be dead.