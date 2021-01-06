TUPELO • Mississippi’s senior U.S. senator on Wednesday afternoon said that he would vote to certify the electoral college vote for president of the United States and not join in efforts to object to a state’s election results.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Tupelo, in a statement said that while he is disappointed in the results of the presidential election, it is not the place of Congress to decide the results of certified elections, rather only to count the certified votes by states.
“The President’s own Attorney General, his head of election security, and a number of Trump-appointed, conservative federal judges all have found that, despite widespread allegations of fraud, there simply was not enough evidence to change the outcome of the election in any state,” Wicker said in a statement.
Senators and members of the U.S. the House of Representatives met in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to count the results of the electoral college vote, which is required by law.
Usually, the joint session is a standard event, but several Republican allies of President Donald Trump objected to counting Arizona’s electoral college votes. More objections against states are expected to be filed.
The effort by some Republican officials will likely fail, since many Republican officials in Congress have said they would vote against such objections. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, on Wednesday strongly disavowed efforts to overturn the results of a state’s election, saying to do so would damage the country’s democratic values.
“I know many of my fellow Mississippians will disagree with my decision, and I share their commitment to making sure our elections are fair,” Wicker said. “But I must vote according to my conscience, my oath of office, and my understanding of the rule of law. I hope that with the start of a new Congress, we can take steps to restore faith in America’s electoral system.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.