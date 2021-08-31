TUPELO • U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker on Tuesday announced he has fully recovered from his COVID-19 infection and will resume his travels throughout Mississippi this week.
“To everyone who has asked, I have recovered fully from my bout with COVID-19, and I have a clean bill of health,” Wicker wrote on Twitter. “I am looking forward to resuming my travel in the state this week.”
Wicker, the state’s senior U.S. senator, first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 19, after he had met with several representatives of news outlets and elected officials in Tupelo that week. The Tupelo Republican was fully vaccinated against the virus. The senator noted that the protection provided by this vaccine kept him from suffering a more severe illness.
“I encourage all who have not yet received a COVID vaccine to talk to their doctor,” Wicker wrote. “Being fully vaccinated greatly reduced my risk of developing severe complications from the virus. Getting the shot is safe, easy, and free, and it could save your life.”
People who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 may still test positive for the virus, but it occurs in only a small percentage of vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and federal health officials also say that when someone is fully inoculated from the virus, their chance of becoming seriously ill or hospitalized from COVID-19 is greatly diminished.