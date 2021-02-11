JACKSON • After a bleary-eyed debate in the early hours of Friday, the state Senate approved a bill that would create a medical marijuana program if the voter-enacted Initiative 65 is struct down in court – but further deliberations on the matter are certain.
Senate Bill 2765, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, first failed by a single vote to meet the necessary three-fifths vote on Thursday, but was revived for another vote and ultimately prevailed at about 1:30 Friday morning.
Efforts by leadership and the bill’s author, Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, to coax the needed votes consumed much of Thursday.
Voters overwhelmingly approved Initiative 65 in November, which amended the state constitution to include language creating a medical marijuana program. State health officials are in the early stages of setting up that program, which allows marijuana use for patients with an array of conditions.
But Initiative 65 is also facing a court challenge, brought by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler. The pending case argues the state's process for placing a constitutional amendment before voters is improper.
Blackwell told his colleagues Thursday night and again early Friday that his legislation was not designed to replace or undermine the voter-approved initiative. Instead, he said, it would go into effect only should the constitutional amendment be overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court.
“There is some jeopardy with this, with Initiative 65,” Blackwell said. “It is before the court. It may be upheld, it may be thrown down.”
If Initiative 65 is thrown out, SB 2765 will, Blackwell said, make certain that “the 74 percent of the people of this state who voted for medical marijuana will have access to a program that will provide medical marijuana.”
Like Initiative 65, he said, his bill would allow only 2.5 ounces of marijuana to be dispensed over a two-week period. It would include a list of the same qualifying conditions, plus a few more, for patients to qualify. There would be no limits on cultivation centers or the number of dispensaries allowed either, he said.
There are key differences, however, in how the programs' tax and fee structure would work.
Initiative 65 would charge a fee up to 7% of the state's sales tax rate, up to $50 to obtain a marijuana ID card, as well as "reasonable fees" to license dispensaries. Proceeds must be used to fund the state's medical marijuana regulatory program, overseen by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
SB 2765, meanwhile, had initially proposed $100,000 licensing fees to start a cultivation and processing facility, with an annual renewal of the same price. Dispensaries would be charged $20,000 upfront for a license, with an annual renewal of $10,000. Dispensaries would charge customers a retail tax of 10%, under the bill's initial language.
But Blackwell proposed several changes on Thursday night, which were approved by his colleagues. Among them was drastically reducing the licensing fees.
For dispensaries, he proposed an initial licensing fee of $5,000, with $2,500 each year following. A cultivator would pay $15,000 upfront, and $8,000 each following year. And the sales tax, he said, would be reduced from 10% to 7%.
Proceeds of the proposed medical marijuana program would go to various state education priorities, including early learning and college scholarships.
Blackwell alluded to the fluid nature of the bill, suggesting he had made a number of concessions.
"It's been a work in progress, up until just a few hours ago," he said.
Initially, Blackwell had pitched Senate Bill 2765 as effectively a parallel marijuana program which would operate whether Initiative 65 is overturned or not. But that changed following lengthy discussions and negotiations on Thursday, to include "trigger" language, where the legislation would only take effect if Initiative 65 was overturned.
Despite clearing the Senate on Friday, SB 2765 contains a reverse repealer, a legislative maneuver that some version of the bill be again voted on by the Senate.