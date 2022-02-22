JACKSON • A group of senators on Tuesday approved legislation that would cut state taxes by reducing the grocery tax, doing away with state fees on car tags and eliminating an income tax bracket.
“It’s not very complicated,” Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, said of the bill. “It does not raise any fees anywhere. It does not raise sales tax or any other taxes.”
Under the plan, the 4% income tax bracket would be eliminated over the next four years, doing away with around $46.2 million in income tax collections each year, according to estimates from the Legislative Budget Office.
Under current state laws, Mississippi does not tax the first $3,000 of earned income. The state has a 3% tax on income from $3,000.01 to $5,000, a 4% tax on $5,000.01 to $10,000 and a 5% tax on all taxable income over $10,000.
The plan would immediately reduce the tax on groceries from 7% to 5%.
Taxpayers would also be able receive a one-time rebate if they pay taxes. Tghe rebates would range from $100 to $1,000. .
The Senate’s tax cut plan would cost about $317 million a year, plus a one-time cost of $130 million.
The impetus for discussions on cutting state taxes is a $1 billion surplus the state saw in its previous fiscal year on top of strong tax collections expected in the future.
But Democratic senators on the committee opposed the proposal because they believe it is foolish for the state to use its unique financial position to trim its taxes at a time when the officials could use it to improve other aspects of state government.
Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, has been one of sharpest critics of tax cut proposals.
Bryan said the notion that young people would move back to Mississippi if the income tax were eliminated — which some proponents have said — is “laughable on its face.”
“Just think for a minute about the people you know that have left the state,” Bryan said. “Young people that have left to move elsewhere. Is there a single one of them who you think would move back here if we didn't have the income tax?”
The full Senate is expected to take up the proposal on Wednesday. If passed, the measure will head to the House for consideration, where it will almost certainly be viewed as inadequate.
The House passed their tax plan last month. It phases out the income tax completely over time, decreases the grocery tax slightly and raises the sales tax. Unlike that plan, the Senate’s plan does not do away with the income tax completely.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told the Daily Journal in a statement that he and his office are reviewing the Senate plan but believes it’s more of an attempt to “check a box and dodge giving real tax relief.”
“We have over a billion-dollar surplus in recurring revenues,” Gunn said. “It’s time to get in a room — House and Senate leadership — and hammer out a real, transformative income tax elimination plan. If we don’t do it now, the surplus will get spent. Mississippi taxpayers deserve better.”
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves also supports doing away with the state income tax but has thus far not publicly waded into the political fray this legislative session about the different proposals put forward.
The first-term GOP governor at a news conference on Monday reiterated his support for doing away with the income tax but would not say which tax cut proposal he supports. Reeves said he likes that the House plan eventually removes the income tax and appreciates that the Senate plan does not raise any other type of tax.
“I am 110% in support of the removal of the income tax,” Reeves said. “The reason I think that's important is because we need to be bold.”
The two dueling proposals come at a time when Mississippi — one of the poorest and most unhealthy states in the nation — is also facing a litany of woes in state agencies.
The state’s child protection services is locked in a lengthy court battle over children in foster care, the state Department of Mental Health is dealing with a lawsuit over how it treats people with mental illness and the federal Department of Justice is investigating the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
But legislative leaders contend that the state has already been making progress in improving state agencies and their yearly appropriation bills should solve some of the problems that have plagued them in the past.
“We’re trying to take a measured approach and look at the revenues that we expect to come in,” Harkins said. “I think we’ve done a conservative estimate on what the state should be receiving next year and what our expenses are going to be.”