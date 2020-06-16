JACKSON • The state Senate Corrections Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to recommend Burl Cain, the former warden of Louisiana's Angola State Prison, be the leader of Mississippi’s prison system.
Cain, 77, gained notoriety in Louisiana for reducing inmate violence and for expanding religious programs at the facility. He told legislators that he intends to focus on rehabilitation efforts in the state's prison system.
After serving as the warden of the Louisiana prison for over 20 years, he resigned in 2016, amid ongoing questions and ethics investigations regarding his business dealings. After Cain resigned, an audit report said that around $28,000 in public money was used for the unauthorized purchase of appliances and household furnishings for Cain’s home on prison grounds at Angola. It also said Cain’s relatives stayed overnight in state-owned homes at the prison nearly 200 times.
“I was investigated with three investigations, and the allegation was totally unfounded,” Cain told lawmakers at the state Capitol. “And that’s why I stand before you today. That’s really what the situation is. I’ve been thoroughly investigated, and I’ve come out clean.”
State Sen. Daniel Sparks, R-Belmont, is the vice chair of the corrections committee. An attorney, Sparks told Cain at the hearing that given the state’s recent track record of having state agencies misspend million of dollars, Mississippi cannot afford to have another state agency have the appearance of unethical behavior regarding contracts.
Cain is currently the CEO of Global Prison Seminaries Foundation, a nonprofit organization that attempts to create “transformational opportunities in cooperation with state departments of corrections and higher-education institutions that support the moral rehabilitation of every inmate,” according to the organization's website.
Cain told the lawmakers that he will not serve as the CEO of the organization, but would continue to serve as a consultant. Cain is still listed as the organization's founder and CEO on the website.
“My concern, though, and the commitment I'm looking for is that we don’t allow our contractual process of having the appearance of impropriety. That’s something I think we should guard against.”
Cain said that he would commit to that and said the people the prison system chooses to contract with would be based on their performance.
The state’s prison system is currently under federal investigation, and it has been rocked by violence this year. One lawmaker asked Cain if he intended to close the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to reduce violence.
“If I close Parchman, then I’ve admitted failure because we have to fix Parchman. To close it is not an option,” he said.
Now that the committee has voted to recommend him for confirmation, the full Senate vote to either confirm or reject the recommendation from the committee at a later date. He is currently serving as the commissioner of the state’s prison system.
