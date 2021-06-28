JACKSON • Against the backdrop of a court ruling that tossed a voter-backed medical cannabis program, state lawmakers on Monday considered two very different approaches to medical marijuana regulations.
The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee on Monday heard from representatives in two states — one in Utah and one in Oklahoma.
Senate Public Health Chairman Hob Bryan, D-Amory, told the Daily Journal that Monday’s hearing is a way for lawmakers to consider how a potential program should be regulated.
“What that looks like right now, I don’t know, but I do believe there is a widespread consensus that people who are suffering from severe illness should have access to medical marijuana,” Bryan said.
In Utah, marijuana is strictly regulated for medicinal purposes, and only around 42 pharmacies in the state carry an active business license to participate in the program.
By contrast, Oklahoma has a much less regulated medical marijuana program, which has about 368,218 patients or about 9.3% of the state.
“If it's medicine, let's treat it like medicine,” Evan Vickers, Utah’s senate majority leader told lawmakers via Zoom. “Both from the regulatory side and the medical side.”
According to information gathered from the National Conference of State Legislatures, around 23,089 people are registered in Utah's medical marijuana program, which is about 0.72% of the state. Around 2,000 dispensaries in the state have an active business license.
An Oklahoma lawmaker, however, believes the approach taken by his state is not especially controversial.
“Most of the people that I talk to, even in a conservative state like Oklahoma, really don't have a problem with medical marijuana or an adult-use program,” Oklahoma state Rep. Scott Fetgatter said at the hearing.
Mark Cash, the owner of a CBD dispensary in Saltillo, spoke at the hearing and said that he sells products in his store that have a minor dosage of THC, the main ingredient in cannabis.
Cash said he was prepared to transition his store over to a medical marijuana dispensary because he’s seen firsthand the effects that his products have on people.
“If we could allow a higher level of THC … I think that would be worth it,” Cash said.
Cash said he believes $25,000 to $30,000 per year would be a reasonable fee for a marijuana business license and would allow for fair competition among business developers.
This is the second hearing the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee has conducted since the Mississippi Supreme Court in May ruled that the medical marijuana initiative and the state’s ballot initiative process are invalid.
Since the high court’s decision to toss out the initiative, talk has circulated about a special session to reinstall a medical marijuana program and restore the initiative process so voters can directly amend the Constitution.
The only person with the power to call the lawmakers back into session before January 2022 is Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who would also have the authority to set the agenda for such a session.
Reeves seemed hesitant at first to call lawmakers back into session. Earlier this month, he shifted his position somewhat and told members of the press he supported a special session to address marijuana as long as a broad consensus existed among legislators beforehand about the specifics of any proposed program.
“I can call them into a special session, and for $30,000 a day, they can sit around and talk and negotiate and determine what a medical marijuana plan can look like,” Reeves previously told the Daily Journal. “Or I can not call them in yet, and for $0 a day, they can talk and negotiate and develop a plan.”
Reeves has been less receptive to using a special session for lawmakers to address the initiative process. Since he believes the initiative process can't be considered by voters until 2022, he believes the regular legislative sessions will give lawmakers ample opportunity to address the initiative process.
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, declined to comment on whether he has talked with Reeves recently on the possibility of a special session.
“I’m not talking about that today,” Hosemann said. “Everything’s in the governor’s hands.”