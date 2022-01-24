JACKSON • A group of state senators have agreed to spend around $177 million in federal coronavirus stimulus money to improve the operations of four state agencies and several community mental health centers.
Of the $1.8 billion the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Thursday to give $86 million to the Department of Mental Health, $18.5 million to community mental health centers, $10.3 million to the Mississippi National Guard, $3.1 million to the Mississippi Emergency Management Association and $59.1 million to Child Protection Services.
“We have $1.8 billion to spend,” Sen. John Polk of Hattiesburg said, who is the author of the bills. “And in anybody’s mind you would think that was plenty. But we had $8.3 billion in requests.”
Of the four bills passed, the largest amount of money would go to the Department of Mental Health, which is currently locked in a contentious legal battle over how patients seeking mental health care are being treated.
Wendy Bailey, director of the state's mental health department, told lawmakers last month that the stimulus money would be spent on transitioning the state to a court-mandated, community-based system of care.
The second largest sum of money would go to Child Protection Services, who is also dealing with a 15-year legal battle over how the state has failed to protect children in its foster care system.
If passed by the full Legislature, the department plans to use the funds to hire more caseworkers and shift to a more proactive approach.
“We’re told that with these funds being spent, we would be closer to getting our child protection services to a point where Mississippians would be doing one of the best jobs we can at protecting our children,” Polk said.
Full ARPA plan revealed with priority on water, sewage infrastructure
During the meeting, Polk also unveiled his other spending priorities, though specific legislation has yet to come forward for a committee vote.
By far the largest sum of money Polk suggests the Legislature spend with the stimulus dollars is $750 million for different organizations to use for upgrading water and sewage infrastructure.
Of that proposed sum, $350 million would go toward cities and counties for a dollar-for-dollar matching program, $50 million would be used for smaller municipalities who would receive a larger state match and $350 million would go to rural water associations.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has repeatedly said that the bulk of the ARPA funds should go toward “generational” projects like water and sewage upgrades instead of short-term projects.
Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks get money for park upgrades
Polk also suggested that lawmakers give $55 million to rehab Mississippi’s state parks, many of which are struggling with crumbling infrastructure because of deferred maintenance.
According to Polk, although thousands of people have flocked to state parks and outdoor recreation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi has not been able to capitalize on this shift because of the dire shape of some of its parks.
“Our state parks are not in the best of condition,” Polk said. “There's always been a need to look at trying to improve those parks. Those parks are a tourism destination.”
The four bills are listed on the calendar for the full Senate to debate, but it’s unclear when the 52-member body is expected to take the items up.
If approved, the bills will head to the House for consideration. House leadership thus far have not revealed any plans or suggestions on how they intend to spend the stimulus funds.