JACKSON • Senate leaders on Tuesday evening stripped language out of a Medicaid bill that would have functionally voided the state's contract with health care giant Centene.
The House last month approved legislation that would prohibit the Mississippi Division of Medicaid from entering into contracts with companies have paid over $50 million in settlement agreements with the state — legislation seemingly aimed directly at Centene. The language was added to an existing bill when Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, introduced it as an amendment.
The legislation was sent to the Senate Medicaid Committee for consideration, where Senators expressed concern over the consequences of suddenly separating from Centene, which manages health care benefits for hundreds of thousands of Mississippians.
“I thought the amendment was just calling for too much too soon,” Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell said, adding that he hopes to conduct hearings over the summer to examine the state’s Medicaid system.
The state Attorney General and State Auditor investigated Centene and its Mississippi subsidiary, Magnolia Health, for around two years over its billing practices to the Division of Medicaid.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Centene settled with the state for $55.5 million in June 2021. Under the agreement, Centene did not admit to any wrongdoing.
While two state agencies put Centene’s billing practices under a microscope, the organization showered some of the state’s most powerful politicians with over $300,000 in campaign donations.
State leaders have maintained that the donations have had no influence on their legislative decisions, and Centene asserts that it’s donations are completely detached from how the state awards Medicaid contracts.
The Senate’s action does not necessarily mean the Centene amendment can’t be added back at some point in the legislative process.
The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration. If the bill passes the Senate, it would go back to the House for consideration, where Currie or other representatives could try to add the Centene amendment back into the bill.