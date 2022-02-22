Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, left, confers with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, in Senate Chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Lawmakers in both chambers are acting on extensive calendars of proposed legislation as they attempt to get ahead of deadline dates in an effort to finish this session earlier than its scheduled 90-days.
JACKSON • The Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday voted to place around $300 million in excess revenues into the state’s emergency road and bridge repair program.
“Our cities, counties and constituents have asked us to dedicate our resources to better maintaining our infrastructure,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. “We are listening and hope to send this legislation to the governor posthaste.”
If passed, the $300 million will come out of the state’s capital expense fund, which is meant to repair and renovate state-owned properties and specific projects authorized by the Legislature.
Whenever the state has excess revenues, part of that money goes to the state’s rainy day fund and part of it goes to the capital expense fund, which currently has about $1.1 billion.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, said the influx of federal dollars into the state’s economy is what led to the excess dollars and likely means that the excess funds will not be recurring money.
“We can take a bold step this session by dedicating significant resources to projects in our communities which will make a difference for our children and grandchildren,” Hopson said.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The emergency road and bridge repair program, overseen by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, was first enacted in 2018 to rehab the state’s crumbling infrastructure. The program was initially funded with $250 million in bonded debt. Lawmakers added $89 million to the fund in 2021.
MDOT Director Brad White told the Daily Journal that both the House and the Senate are considering legislation that would improve the state's infrastructure, which he views as a positive move.
"I’m gratified to see the Legislature moving in the right direction on this, and I appreciate their leadership," White said.
Money under the program cannot go toward building new roads and can only go toward rehabbing existing infrastructure.
Counties and municipalities can apply for the funds, but deference is given to projects that can improve safety, emergency vehicle access and economic development in a nearby area.
The entire Senate is expected to take up the legislation on Wednesday. If the full chamber passes the bill, it would head to the House for consideration.