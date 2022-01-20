Senate Education Committee chairman Dennis DeBar Jr., R-Leakesville, addresses committee members during a teacher pay hearing at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in this file photo from Sept. 15, 2021. DeBar is spearheading legislative efforts to get the state's teachers another pay raise, which he believes is key to keeping educators in Mississippi.
JACKSON • Two Senate committees on Thursday advanced a proposal that increases teacher salaries an average of $4,700 over the next two years.
The bill, authored by Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis Debar, raises the base pay for teachers with a bachelor’s degree to $39,000 next year. The year after that, the base salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree would increase to $40,000. The base pay for teachers with advanced degrees would be more.
Each year a teacher continues to work in Mississippi, he or she would receive a $500 pay bump. Under the proposal, teachers would get around a $1,300 pay increase for every five years they continue teaching in the state.
Debar, R-Leakesville, emphasized that a large percentage of Mississippi teachers leave the state within five years to teach in other states. The legislation is designed to encourage them to stay in Mississippi.
“This invests $200 million in teacher pay raises over the next two years,” DeBar said.
If the Senate passes the legislation, this would mean that both the House and the Senate have advanced their own teacher pay raise proposals.
The two GOP-controlled chambers and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves must agree on a single plan for it to become law.
DeBar told the Daily Journal that if both the House and the Senate have their own teacher pay raise bill, then it would likely mean lawmakers would talk out the differences in a conference committee.
A conference between the two chambers takes place when one legislative group disagrees with changes that their counterparts made to a bill. If a conference happens, the House Speaker and Lt. Gov. will each appoint three people to meet and hash out the details.
Once an agreement among the conferees has been reached, the plan will go back to both chambers for approval.
“The House has come out with a great plan too,” DeBar said. “We’ll look at their plan and see if we can come to an agreement. The bottom line is, teachers are going to win this session and get a pay raise.”
Mississippi pays its public school teachers some of the lowest salaries in the nation.
The starting salary for a Mississippi teacher with a bachelor’s degree is currently $37,000, according to the state Department of Education. Teachers with advanced degrees and more experience are paid more.