JACKSON • The Mississippi Senate on Wednesday confirmed three nominees to the state's Department of Archives and History board, a move that came only after lawmakers killed a proposal to let the governor and lieutenant governor select the board's membership.
Nancy Carpenter of Columbus, Spence Flatgard of Ridgeland and Edmond Hughes of Ocean Springs were unanimously approved to serve on the agency's board of trustees until 2026. Carpenter, a Columbus tourism official, is starting her third term on the board. Flatgard, an attorney, and Hughes, an Ingalls Shipbuilding executive, are new to the nine-member panel.
Another new board member, Helen Moss Smith of Natchez, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate. Two senators who handled the confirmations did not respond to Daily Journal inquiries about the status of her confirmation Wednesday.
The four MDAH board members had been awaiting Senate confirmation since last year's session, when lawmakers declined to take them up.
MDAH and its board of trustees — the second-oldest state historical agency in the country — manage the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson and historic sites around the state, as well as a trove of historic documents and artifacts. The agency also conducts educational programs and outreach.
Wednesday's confirmations follow a controversial plan advanced by the Senate that would have let Gov. Tate Reeves and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann select who oversees the agency. As it stands now the board picks its own members, which are then forwarded for approval by the Senate, a system that supporters say insulates decisions on historical issues from outside influence.
Dozens of historians and archivists raised concerns about the plan and said it would politicize the agency. Backers in the Legislature said politicians picking the board's membership was only meant to add a layer of accountability, noting it is rare for a state board to select its own members.
But the House overwhelmingly voted down the Senate plan. Several representatives questioned why the Legislature should change an agency that has received positive reviews in recent years, including for its work setting up the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, as well as helping choose a new state flag design.
In another confirmation Wednesday, the Senate unanimously signed off on Franc Lee of Flowood to join the Mississippi Gaming Commission. Lee, head of Tower Loan and a prominent Republican donor, had been appointed by Reeves for the position. Lee is expected to resign from his role on the state GOP's executive committee in order to join the Gaming Commission.