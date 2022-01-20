JACKSON • The Senate Education committee on Thursday morning passed a bill that would bar public schools and universities in the state from teaching what the legislation calls critical race theory.
The phrase “critical race theory” doesn't actually occur in the body of the legislation as introduced, only the title. As introduced, the bill bars school districts from teaching “that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or nationality is inherently superior or inferior," which is not what proponents of critical race theory describe as the aims of the theory.
Sen. Michael McLendon, R-Hernando, authored Senate Bill 2113 and said he “felt compelled” to introduce the legislation after several of his constituents approached him with worries about critical race theory being taught in public schools.
But there is no evidence that any K-12 Mississippi public school is teaching critical race theory.
“I have personally not heard of any school district in the state that is teaching it,” McLendon told the Daily Journal. “But I do know there are other schools in the United States that are.”
When asked if he could define what critical race theory is, McLendon walked away and did not comment.
Critical race theory originated in various field of academia and holds that racism is embedded in institutions like legal systems and other policies, often without any conscious intent by the people who work in those systems. Supporters believe it describes how racially disparate outcomes continue to exist in many areas of American life.
Many conservative lawmakers have increasingly used the term to describe interpretation of history as well as contemporary political rhetoric that they claim emphasize "white guilt" or undermine traditional narrative of American history.
Democratic lawmakers who sit on the committee said that the legislation was unnecessary and would move the state backwards.
Sen. David Jordan, D-Greenwood, is a retired public school teacher and son of a sharecropper. The Leflore County lawmaker decried the legislation, saying it would cause more harm than good for legislators and students.
“Why don’t we just teach our children the good, the bad and the ugly, and let the chips fall where they may?” Jordan, who is Black, asked his Senate colleagues.
Public education is one of the driving forces in Northeast Mississippi, and public education advocates routinely donate to legislators who support policies that advance public education.
Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown voted in favor of the legislation, but said he personally met with all of the school superintendents in his district — including the Tupelo Public School District — and they assured him that they were not teaching critical theory to students.
Sen. Dennis DeBar, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, can now bring the legislation to the full Senate chamber for a vote.
Both House Speaker Philip Gunn and Gov. Tate Reeves have criticized critical race theory and vowed to prohibit the academic framework from being taught in public schools.