Mississippi Taxes

Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, speaks against a bill at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson during the legislative session in this Feb. 23, 2022, file photo.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS | AP

Senate Public Health Committee Chair Hob Bryan, D-Amory, said no one is tasked with looking at Mississippi’s overall health care system. That is what he hopes to do in an upcoming meeting of the Public Health Committee.

Newsletter