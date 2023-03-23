JACKSON — For the second straight year, lawmakers at the Mississippi Capitol failed to agree on a plan to restore the state’s ballot initiative process, continuing to leave voters without a way to bypass political power in Jackson.
Senate Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee Chairman John Polk, R-Hattiesburg, on Thursday killed legislation to restore the initiative without letting senators debate or vote on the issue.
“When it came to my decision, I decided that Mississippi right now was best without the ballot initiative,” Polk told reporters. “Also, the ballot initiative could have been used possibly for other negotiations we’re having with the House.”
Polk and the Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann have expressed concern that with advancements in technology, wealthy interest groups could easily weaponize the initiative and push policy through a statewide ballot.
Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, wields significant power at the Capitol because he decides which senators lead committees. Polk told the press that the lieutenant governor personally wanted to advance an initiative process, but he let Polk make the final decision.
Hosemann in a statement said that he is in favor of an initiative process, and he trusts voters' decisions in who they elect and vote on policy issues.
“A number of Republicans in the Senate have a different opinion on the initiative issue,” Hosemann said. “This is the legislative process and we will continue that process.”
The state had an initiative process for around 30 years, but the state Supreme Court in 2021 determined the prior initiative process was un-actionable because of discrepancies in the process with congressional districts.
The Senate initially advanced a restoration plan that required petitioners to collect around 240,000 signatures equally divided from the state’s four congressional districts in order to place a proposal on a statewide ballot.
The House changed the Senate’s version to lower the signature threshold to around 106,000, but banned petitioners from placing abortion-related issues on a statewide ballot.
Polk had the option to agree with the House’s version or to meet with House leaders to decide on a compromise. The Hattiesburg lawmaker decided to do neither and let the bill die on the calendar.
The initiative proposals this year placed several lawmakers in difficult positions of choosing to outright oppose an initiative process they find too cumbersome or support a proposal that gives voters a limited ballot initiative.
Democratic Rep. Robert Johnson III of Natchez, the leader of the House Democrats, told reporters that he believes the different plans legislative leadership was advocating for was worse than not having an initiative process at all. Still the Adams County lawmaker hopes the plan receives more debate next year.
“As much as it hurts me to have to wait to come back the next year, I’d rather come back next year and have a real bill that people want,” Johnson said.
There are still ways lawmakers could debate an initiative restoration proposal before the 2024 session, but both options appear unlikely to happen.
Gov. Tate Reeves, who is currently running for a second term, could call lawmakers back into a special session at the Capitol to consider restoring the initiative process. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the initiative.
Brandon Presley, a Democrat challenging Reeves in the governor’s election, criticized the governor for not pressuring lawmakers enough to restore the initiative process.
“No matter what party you are in, you should have the right to petition your government,” Presley said. “As governor, I’ll lead the effort to restore the ballot initiative process that our state has had for decades so every Mississippian can have their voice heard.”
The Legislature could also suspend the rules to consider a new ballot initiative proposal, but that requires the approval of two-thirds of the lawmakers in each chamber.
Republican Rep. Jason White of West is the front runner to become the new speaker next year, and he told reporters that he expects House leadership in 2024 to again continue to advocate for a restored initiative process.
“I think you’re going to see representatives demand it because people on the election trail this summer and fall are going to hear about it from their constituents,” White said.
