Mississippi Legislature

Sen. John Polk, R-Hattiesburg, asks a question during floor debate in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday, June 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON — For the second straight year, lawmakers at the Mississippi Capitol failed to agree on a plan to restore the state’s ballot initiative process, continuing to leave voters without a way to bypass political power in Jackson.

Ballot Initiative Mississippi

Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, speaks about his amendment to proposed ballot initiative legislation, during floor debate, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Congressional Redistricting Mississippi

Rep. Jason White, R-West, explains a facets of a congressional redistricting bill that earlier passed the House Rules Committee, on Wednesday, during debate at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The majority of the House voted for the committee approved bill that redraws the current congressional districts. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com