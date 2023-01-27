JACKSON — The leader of the Senate committee responsible for ensuring state government is accountable, efficient and transparent would not provide a clear answer Thursday on whether he intended to advance legislation to revive Mississippi’s ballot initiative process.
Senate Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee Chairman John Polk told the Daily Journal that he is reviewing several bills aimed at restoring a way for voters to circumvent politicians and place an issue directly on a statewide ballot.
“At this time, I haven’t chosen which way to go or which bill to take up, even if we do indeed take one up,” Polk, R-Hattiesburg, said.
The legislative session is governed by deadlines, and Polk has until Tuesday evening to advance an initiative restoration bill out of his committee. If he doesn’t, Mississippians will continue to lack a way to vote on specific issues like Medicaid expansion or early voting.
To deal with quick deadlines, committee leaders commonly commit to advancing a bill out of a committee and altering the legislation later, especially if a proposal is complex or has generated a lot of public interest. But Polk wouldn’t even commit to using that procedure.
When asked if he would push a bill forward, even if it were tweaked later in the session, he simply responded, “That is a possibility.”
Polk said he intends to conduct another Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency meeting on Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening. But if Polk doesn’t allow his committee to vote on an initiative bill, it will die on the calendar.
The three-term lawmaker acted similarly over the initiative process last year and kept his cards very close to the chest throughout the 2022 session.
But the stakes for the Senate are much higher this year.
Unlike last year, House Constitution Chairman Fred Shanks told the Daily Journal that he is not going to advance any ballot initiative legislation out of his committee because the Senate last year was the chamber who couldn’t coalesce around a solid proposal.
“We did one last year, and the ball is in the Senate’s court this time,” Shanks said.
Both chambers last year advanced initiative bills forward, but negotiations between House and Senate leaders stalled because of disagreements over the number of signatures petitioners should be required to gather to place an issue on the ballot.
“In today’s society — with Facebook, TikTok and all these other things that go on — it’s pretty easy to move people one way or the other,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann previously said. “So I think you have to be cautious about how many signatures you get.”
Both Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn believe a revived initiative process should only allow voters to change state laws and not alter the state constitution, something the previous initiative allowed.
The Mississippi Supreme Court tossed the state’s initiative process out in 2021 when Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler sued state officials over the legitimacy of a medical marijuana ballot initiative.
