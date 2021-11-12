TUPELO • The leader of the state Senate’s education committee wants to give public school teachers another pay raise, placing another major policy item on the agenda for an already crammed legislative session.
After conducting a public listening session with teachers at the historic Church Street School in Tupelo on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Dennis DeBar of Leaksville told the Daily Journal that he fully intends to file a bill to increase pay and potentially tweak the pay scale for public teachers.
“Our goal is to gather information on how we can make teacher salaries more competitive with the southeastern average,” DeBar said.
DeBar and Leah Smith, deputy chief of staff to Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, solicited input from teachers in north Mississippi as part of the second of four planning listening sessions across the state.
The hearings are intended to keep teacher pay under the spotlight as legislative leaders study how to retain educators.
DeBar said at the forum that the state loses 30% of its teachers within the first three years of their careers. Pay is a leading factor in their exits.
According to figures from the Mississippi Department of Education, a public teacher with the basic teaching requirements has a base salary of $37,000, barring any local supplements that may be added. After three years, that salary increases to $37,385.
Low pay often forces public educators to get second jobs to offset their living expenses and school supplies.
“I want teachers to have a second job by choice,” DeBar said. “Not by necessity.”
Alongside the pay raise discussion, legislative leaders are exploring adjustments to the pay scale itself. As an example, DeBar suggested a scale with minimal increase each year and a more significant increase for every five-year mark.
The educators in attendance thanked the state officials for conducting the listening session, but offered differing opinions on how a pay raise should be implemented.
“We love to teach,” said Melodie Cunningham, a teacher in the Columbus Municipal School District. "We just want to teach comfortably. We just want a flat salary.”
Another teacher from the Columbus school district said that “middle-of-the-road” teachers and teachers who have been employed for 10 to 15 years often get left out of pay raise conversations. She encouraged the leaders to consider a pay scale that will benefit everyone, instead of just early career teachers.
The listening session comes just before legislators convene for their regular 2022 session in January to address a litany of topics, many of which could have long-lasting implications for the state. These include medical marijuana, legislative redistricting, tax reform and the disbursement of billions of dollars in federal relief money.
“I’m trying to herd the cats and get them to focus on a pay raise this year,” DeBar said.
If state leaders approve a pay raise during the upcoming session, it would be the second consecutive year teachers receive a pay bump.
Last legislative session, lawmakers overwhelmingly passed a $1,000 pay increase for teachers across the board. Education advocates said the increase was a step in the right direction, but more increases were needed to retain and recruit educators to the state.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill into law and he has said that he supports additional pay increases. The regular legislative session begins on Jan. 4, 2022.