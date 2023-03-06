JACKSON – Senate leaders unveiled a new plan on Monday to spend an additional $181 million for public K-12 public schools this session and tweak the state’s funding formula to make it easier to fully fund public education.
“Mississippi is still in excellent financial shape,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. “Now, we need to make sure our schools have the funds they need to provide our students with a world-class education. The most important resource we have in Mississippi is a child’s brain.”
If both chambers of the Legislature approve the Senate's plan, it would be only the third time since the Mississippi Adequate Education Program's creation that state leaders have fully funded public education under the MAEP formula.
MAEP is a state law that outlines a complex formula for state public education spending. Since its inception in 1997, the program was designed to provide equitable funding, through state tax dollars, between schools in poor districts and wealthier districts, which can supplement state spending with local property tax dollars.
The new Senate plan would mean school districts would receive less money than they would under the previous funding formula, but Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar, R-Leaksville, said that school districts would still receive more funding under the new proposal than they are currently receiving.
“This does provide consistency in funding the formula going forward,” DeBar said.
What does the Senate want to change?
The core of the MAEP formula is derived by multiplying average daily attendance, or the number of students attending a district, by the “base student cost.” The formula contains a procedure used to determine base student cost.
The base student cost is only recalculated every four years. Between the recalculation years, there is a formula the state can use to adjust for inflation.
Each school district is also required to contribute either 28 mills of local property tax or 27% of the base student cost, whichever is less.
The new Senate plan keeps the core structure of the MAEP formula intact, but proposes two main changes.
First, the Senate plan revises how the formula is adjusted for inflation between the recalculation years.
Second, the revised formula as proposed by the Senate would require local districts to contribute the lesser of either 29.5% of base student cost - up from the current 27% - or 28 mills of property tax.
Senate leaders said this change would largely be a tweak “on paper” because most local communities in the state are already funding schools beyond that tax levy.
Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, said that property owners in the Tupelo Public School District and the Lee County School District would not have to increase their contribution because they already pay tax rates higher than 28 mills.
Senate’s proposal uncertain in House
The 52-member Senate is expected to take up a measure to tweak the education formula and a measure to fund public education sometime this week. Senators from both political parties on Monday appeared to agree with the legislation.
If the legislation passes the Senate, it would head to the 122-member House for consideration, and Speaker Philip Gunn’s office would likely refer the measure changing MAEP to the House Education Committee.
Sen. DeBar told reporters that he had shared the general aspects of the plan with House leadership, and they were “receptive,” to the proposal.
House Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett, R-Long Beach, told the Daily Journal in a statement that the Senate has not yet reached out to the House Education Committee leaders about the plan, and he is only aware of “what has been reported in the press.”
“Something of this magnitude should have been brought forward earlier for proper vetting,” Bennett said. “Nevertheless, we’ll review the proposal and run the numbers when the amendment is available publicly.”
Gov. Tate Reeves also provided an unreceptive assessment of the Senate proposal in a written statement that emphasized partisan fervor more than policy considerations.
"Be very cautious of a last minute change in funding formula that seems to have unanimous support amongst Democrats in Senate and liberal activist groups. Very very cautious," Reeves wrote in a statement first released on Twitter. "Instead of funneling more money to the District offices—where our kids won’t see it—why not another teacher pay raise? Put it in the classroom!"
MAEP rewrite efforts last seen in 2018
This is now the second time in five years that a movement has surfaced in the Capitol to change the way state government funds public K-12 schools.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, and then-Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in 2018 attempted to scrap MAEP altogether and replace it with a new formula.
The 2018 measure passed the House, but failed in the Senate after a coalition of Democrats and a handful of Republicans led by Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, voted to kill the proposal.
Efforts to fully fund the formula this legislative session come as the state is experiencing record revenue growth with a $4 billion surplus heading into the new fiscal year, partly because of the federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Erica Jones, the president of the Mississippi Association of Educators, in a statement said she was glad the Senate's plan fully funded MAEP and believed the new formula would make it easier for the program to receive full funding in the future.
“We believe we may be witnessing a new day in public education funding – something we have hoped for a very, very long time," Jones said. "Stronger schools make a stronger Mississippi.”
