JACKSON • Senate leaders on Tuesday unveiled a plan to cut some state taxes by reducing the grocery tax slightly, doing away with state fees on car tags and eliminating an income tax bracket.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, told members of the press that the plan was a responsible way to reduce the tax burden placed on Mississippians while continuing to allow key government services to function.
“Mississippi has had a record year in terms of revenue, so it was imperative to me we develop a durable tax relief plan which returns taxpayer money to taxpayers without raising any rates," Harkins said. “The most important thing we can do as conservatives is get this right — and this plan allows for a substantial cut while still balancing the budget.”
The Senate's move will likely set up a legislative battle with House leaders, who passed their own version of an income tax elimination bill in January.
Under Harkins’ plan, the 4% income tax bracket would be eliminated over the next four years, doing away with around $46 million in income tax collections each year, according to estimates from the Legislative Budget Office. The grocery tax would immediately be reduced from 7% to 5%.
Mississippi has a tax deduction of $2,300 for a single person or $4,600 for a married couple.
Under the current tax laws, Mississippi does not tax the first $3,000 of income above those amounts. The state has a 3% tax on income from $3,000.01 to $5,000, a 4% tax on $5,000.01 to $10,000 and a 5% tax on all taxable income over $10,000.
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed a bill into law in 2016 that would phase out the 3% bracket by 2022, meaning the 3% tax bracket will be phased out by the end of the calendar year.
The Senate's plan would remove the state fee from car tags, but would still allow counties to collect their own fees.
Lawmakers' move to eliminate income tax comes during a time when senators have voted to invest over $200 million in teacher pay raises and recommended spending over $750 million in federal stimulus upgrading infrastructure around the state.
Harkins said that the tax cut plan would not interfere with the state’s ability to fund the more than $200 million in teacher pay raises lawmakers approved last month, or affect the primary functions of state government.
Harkins has not yet filed a formal bill to make changes to the state tax code, but the deadline for the Senate to pass the legislation dealing with money or taxation is Feb. 23. If the Senate does not pass the tax legislation by then, the bill will die on the calendar.
The plan now sets up two competing proposals from Senate and House leaders.
The House passed their tax plan last month that phases out the income tax completely, decreases the grocery tax and slightly raises the sales tax. Unlike that plan, the Senate’s plan does not do away with the income tax completely.
Both Harkins and Republican Lt. Gov. Delbeert Hosemann said they intend to review the House plan and work with the House leadership in working out a compromise.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ has repeatedly called the elimination of the state's income tax as his No. 1 goal this legislative session is to eliminate the state income tax entirely, potentially setting up a battle between the governor's office and the chamber he led as lieutenant governor.
Reeves told members of the press on Tuesday that he will never be against legislation that cuts taxes for people, but believes eliminating the income tax is still the best way to spur economic growth.
“This is a good place to start to have conversations," Reeves said. "But my ultimate goal remains to eliminate the income tax."