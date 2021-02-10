JACKSON • Mississippians who skip a few elections and fail to respond to a postcard confirming their address could find their names purged from the voter rolls, under legislation that cleared the Senate on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 2588 drew heated debate and emotional concerns about voter suppression. Proponents including Sen. Jeff Tate, R-Meridian, the bill's author, argue the measure is needed to trim Mississippi's bloated and outdated voter rolls — including in counties where registered voters have been known to outnumber all residents over age 18.
The bill passed along party lines, 36-16.
"We have people on the voter rolls that are inactive," said Tate, suggesting unwieldy voter registration lists open up the potential for voter fraud. Tate did not cite any examples or data on voter fraud in Mississippi when pressed by Democrats, however.
The legislation requires county election officials to mail postcards to voters who don't cast a ballot for two years, in order to confirm their address. The voter would then have four years from delivery of that postcard to either respond, update their election registration, or cast a ballot, before they are purged.
The bill would not prevent a voter from registering again after they are purged.
The letter, Tate explained, would provide a legal "trigger" for county elections officials to purge their rolls, which he argued can be difficult for them to accomplish otherwise. "You can't take voters off the rolls just because you have a good hunch they're not (living) there," he said.
But Democrats raised a series of concerns Wednesday about the implications of effectively booting people off the voter rolls simply for a failure to cast a ballot over a certain period, even if they planned to keep on voting but just missed a few elections.
Some pointed out the legislation could affect voters similar to many who casted ballots for President Barack Obama in 2008, or President Donald Trump in 2016. These are voters, they argued, who do not typically vote, yet became inspired by a candidate and opted to vote for the first time in years.
“Isn’t there a fundamental right to vote?” asked Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville. "If we have a right to vote, don’t we also have a right not to vote?”
Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, said he had concerns about the letter elections officials would send: How could they be certain the intended voter actually received it?
Sen. David Jordan, D-Greenwood, said it's the wrong time to be "tampering with voting," given the contentious nature of the 2020 election and false allegations of fraud. He also raised concerns about the bill's implications in Mississippi — a state with a track record of voter suppression of its African American residents.
“I just want justice for all people," said Jordan, 87, a Black lawmaker who has served for nearly three decades. "I think people who look like me have paid a great price in Mississippi and across this nation to become full class citizens. To bring a bill that could disenfranchise or create problems for people of color to vote — and to aim it directly at people like me, people of color — is wrong.”
As a stalling tactic — and revealing Democrats' deep concerns about the bill — Sen. Angela Turner-Ford, D-West Point, asked that the full 14-page piece of legislation be read aloud. Lawmakers debated the bill for much of the morning.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi also raised concerns about the proposal in recent days. Executive Director Jarvis Dortch, a former state lawmaker, issued a statement noting a similar effort to purge voters in Ohio had "created a mess."
That state was set to purge 235,000 voters thanks to a similar process of removing voters if they haven't voted in six years and don't respond to a postcard. But Ohio officials eventually realized that 40,000 people — about one in five on the purge list — should not have been included, according to The New York Times.
"It’s clear that if Mississippi lawmakers want to ensure accurate voter rolls, they should avoid adopting the same mess of a purging process that Ohio implemented in 2016," Dortch wrote.
Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, offered an amendment to SB 2588 that would have also set up a process to purge voters, but in a manner he said would be more measured and careful. It would have involved taking the registered voters who did not vote in the recent presidential election, about 600,000, and sorting through them to determine how many may have died, or have registered to vote elsewhere, in order to remove them from the rolls. The amendment failed.
"The tiny thread that hangs between you being purged and not being purged for not voting is one postcard," Blount said of his concerns with the legislation.
Blount and other lawmakers said they are worried if a person does not vote for several years and did not see or receive the postcard confirming their voting details, they might show up for an important election expecting they are still registered, yet be unable to vote.
At least one Northeast Mississippi lawmaker was unintentionally purged recently. Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, said he was accidentally removed from the voter rolls after his father died. The younger Bryan said he only found out once he showed up at the polls in November.
Bryan said he worries thousands more Mississippians — especially those who only vote in presidential elections every four years — could be shocked by a similar finding when they arrive to vote, due to provisions to automatically remove them from the rolls in SB 2588.
“The whole purpose of this is to remove you from the rolls and take away from you your right to vote, to make it illegal for you to vote," Bryan told his colleagues. "That is the heart and soul of this legislation.”
A similar piece of legislation, House Bill 4, has yet to be debated on the House floor.