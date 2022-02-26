JACKSON • The Senate Highways and Transportation Committee on Wednesday voted to recommend Brad White, a longtime political operative, to be the leader of Mississippi’s transportation department.
“I look forward to working with the committee and other members of Legislature to advance our transportation forward,” White told the Daily Journal.
White’s political acumen and resume is well known in the Magnolia State. He initially worked at the Mississippi Department of Transportation under Central District Commissioner Dick Hall from 1999-2005.
White has also been the chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party, and he’s served as chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, and most recently Gov. Tate Reeves.
The state Transportation Commission appointed White to the role in June. In Mississippi, most appointees can lead state agencies or serve on boards before they’re confirmed by the state Senate.
Now that the committee has voted to recommend him for confirmation, the full Senate will vote to either confirm or reject the recommendation from the committee at a later date.
White told the committee that one of his biggest concerns at the department is the ability to recruit and retain staff engineers, telling legislators that MDOT has lost 30 engineers over the past year.
“We’ve lost a lot of institutional knowledge,” White told the committee at his confirmation hearing.
The reason the department has continued to lose staff, according to White, is that they go to work for another public body that can pay them more or they leave to work in the private sector after retiring from the department.
White has pledged to work with legislative leaders and the state Personnel Board to come up with solutions to stem the loss of staff.
If confirmed, White would be responsible for carrying out policies that maintain the state’s infrastructure needs.