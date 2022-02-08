JACKSON • State senators overwhelmingly passed a measure last week that would allow mothers in Mississippi — the state with the highest infant mortality rate — to receive Medicaid benefits for up to a year after they give birth.
“As you know, we’ve passed an abortion law that says abortions can’t aoccur after 15 weeks,” Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, said. “The Supreme Court is currently looking at that bill. I think we’ve done an excellent job of protecting the baby in the womb. But once it’s out of the womb, it’s like, ‘Whoop, you’re on your own.’”
The measure passed the Senate 46-5. The five senators who voted against the measure are Jennifer Branning of Philadelphia, Kathy Chism of New Albany, Angela Hill of Picayune, Chris McDaniel of Ellisville and Melanie Sojourner of Natchez, all of whom are conservative Republicans.
The state’s current Medicaid policy allows eligible mothers who have given birth to receive coverage for 60 days.
The Mississippi Division of Medicaid has temporarily extended postpartum coverage continuously to women who enrolled in the program while pregnant as a condition of federal COVID-19 relief funding.
But once the federal COVID-19 emergency ends, Mississippi mothers would go back to only receiving two months of coverage. Blackwell’s legislation would allow eligible mothers to receive benefits for up to a year after the federal emergency ceases.
Sen. McDaniel spoke out in opposition to the measure saying that it was expanding Medicaid coverage to more people — a policy to which he objects.
“Medicaid doesn’t live up to the hype,” McDaniel said. “It never has. The system has to be reformed. Or we’re just throwing good money after bad.”
Blackwell argued that it was not expanding coverage but just enhancing the state’s existing policy.
“What I’m asking you to do is to do the right thing,” Blackwell said to McDaniel. “You’d be the first one to stand up here and talk about an abortion law. All I’m saying is we’re protecting (children) in the womb. Let’s protect them out of the womb for up to a year.”
The bill has been transmitted to the House, and House Speaker Philip Gunn's office referred the legislation to the House Medicaid Committee, where it's fate is uncertain.
Last year, the Senate put postpartum Medicaid coverage in a Medicaid omnibus bill, but the House struck that language from the final version.
Medicaid is a health insurance program for the needy, aged, blind and disabled. It is paid by federal and state money. Because Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the nation, it receives the most generous portions of federal funding.