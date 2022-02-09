This file photo shows Sen. Nicole Boyd, R-Oxford, and Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, speaking at a Senate committee hearing. Both Boyd and Wiggins sponsored legislation that would require most employers in the state to pay both men and women the same wage for equal work.
JACKSON • The state Senate with wide bipartisan support on Wednesday passed legislation that would require most Mississippi employers to pay men and women the same wage for the performing same type of work.
The bill passed with only two senators – Angela Turner Ford of West Point and Barbara Blackmon of Canton – opposing the measure.
The legislation simply allows employees to file a lawsuit in state court against employers if they believe they’ve been wronged. Federal law already allows employees to sue in federal court, but that process can often be more lengthy and expensive than going through state courts.
If passed, the legislation would not apply to workplaces that use a seniority system, merit system or a system to set the pay scale for employees.
Mississippi is the last state in the nation without an equal pay provision in state law. Bipartisan support has slowly grown for legislators for such a law, but previous failed to gain wide traction.
A somewhat unusual group of senators joined together to raise concerns about the bill, but for very different reasons.
Some of the conservative Republican senators, such as Jennifer Branning of Philadelphia and Melanie Sojourner of Natchez, said they did not need the government to protect women from being discriminated against in the workplace.
Some Democratic senators opposed the bill because they believed in would be unbelievably hard for employees file a successful discrimination suit against employers because of the requirements laid out in the bill.
Sen. Angela Turner Ford, D-West Point, said she supports equal pay for equal work legislation, but voted against the bill because she believes the bill requires too much specificity from employees filing a suit.
Sen. Nicole Boyd, R-Oxford, is one of the sponsor’s of the bill and said that she recently spoke with University of Mississippi law students about why young people are leaving Mississippi. The students, according to Boyd, cited issues like the lack of an equal pay law as a primary motivator to move out of the state.
“Let's send a signal to these young women who are leaving our state that this state protects them, and make sure that they are going to get fair treatment under this law,” Boyd said.
The bill now heads to the House, who has passed an equal pay law of their own. Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, said the House and Senate would likely compromise on the specific legislation in a conference committee.