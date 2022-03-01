JACKSON • Mississippi’s K-12 public school teachers may still get a pay bump after Senate leaders in the eleventh hour agreed to advance a House bill that would raise teacher salaries.
Late Tuesday, just a few hours before a legislation deadline, the Senate Education Committee voted to pass a teacher pay raise bill that originated in the House, although senators essentially stripped the bill of the House's plan and replaced it with their own proposal.
The legislation raises the base pay a teacher with a bachelor’s degree to $39,000 next year. The year after that, the base salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree would increase to $40,000. The base pay for teachers with advanced degrees would be more.
Under the plan, for every year teachers continue to work in Mississippi, they receive a $500 pay bump. Teachers would get around a $1,300 pay increase for every five years they continue teaching in the state. The bill also includes raises for assistant teachers.
“The teachers are winners here,” Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar said. “They deserve what we did this afternoon.”
It was unclear if either legislative chamber would advance teacher pay raise bills. The Education Committee met earlier on Tuesday and did not consider a teacher pay raise proposal. The House Education Committee did not meet at all on Tuesday.
The Senate was set to let the House proposal die until the House made its intentions clear that it was going to allow the Senate’s version to die on deadline, too.
“I can’t reconcile how our House adjourned without a teacher pay raise after we had all been working on this,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said.
DeBar, R-Leaksville, and other senators accused House leadership of using teachers as pawns in a political game between House and Senate leaders.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has made eliminating the income tax his number one policy goal.
“I want to thank you all for being the adults in the room,” DeBar told the other senators on the committee.
Mississippi’s teachers are woefully underpaid compared to educators in surrounding states and are statistically among the lowest paid in the country.
According to figures from the Mississippi Department of Education, a public teacher with the basic teaching requirements has a base salary of $37,000, barring any local supplements that may be added. After three years, that salary increases to $37,385.
Low pay often forces public educators to get second jobs to offset their living expenses or to move to another state where pay is better.
“Our teachers deserve this pay raise,” Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, said, who also praised DeBar for continuing to keep a pay raise bill alive.
The bill now heads before the full Senate for consideration. The Senate earlier this session overwhelmingly passed a teacher pay raise plan.
Since the Senate changed substantial portions of the House bill, the specifics of the legislation will likely be hammered out in a conference committee.
Still, education advocates are hopeful that state leaders can reach a compromise.
Antonio Castanon Luna, the executive director of the Mississippi Association of Educators, said the Senate’s decision to pass teacher pay raise legislation was encouraging and hopes the lawmakers will continue to work together on a final bill.