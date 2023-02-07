Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, asks a question of Dr. Anita Henderson, president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, during a hearing, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON — State senators overwhelmingly passed a measure on Tuesday that will allow mothers in Mississippi, the state with the highest infant mortality rate, to receive Medicaid benefits for up to a year after they give birth.
“Part of being pro-life is taking care of our most vulnerable children and mothers after they give birth,” Republican Sen. Chad McMahan of Guntown said.
Twelve senators, all of whom are Republicans, voted against the measure. Three senators from Northeast Mississippi — Kathy Chism of New Albany, Ben Suber of Bruce and Neil Waley of Potts Camp — voted against the proposal.
Chism has consistently opposed postpartum extension legislation, but Suber and Whaley last year supported efforts to give additional Medicaid benefits to qualified mothers.
Suber did not respond to a request for comment, but Whaley told the Daily Journal Tuesday night that he changed his mind last year about postpartum extension after studying the issue further.
“It just looks like Medicaid expansion to me,” Whaley said.
The legislation, in theory, is not adding anyone new to the Medicaid program, which is paid for by a mix of federal and state funds. It’s only giving mothers who already qualify for Medicaid additional benefits.
The state’s current Medicaid policy allows eligible mothers who have given birth to receive coverage for 60 days.
Numerous medical leaders such as Dr. LouAnn Woodward, the leader of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, have endorsed the proposal.
Sen. Barbara Blackmon, D-Canton, attempted to amend the legislation by expanding Medicaid benefits under the Affordable Care Act to the working poor. Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell opposed the amendment.
“The bill in front of you is about the extension of benefits,” Blackwell said. “We’re not talking about expansion. If you vote for this amendment, in essence, you kill this bill.”
The bill will head to the House, and Speaker Philip Gunn is expected to refer the legislation to the House Medicaid Committee, where it faces an uphill battle.
Gunn, R-Clinton, has been adamantly opposed to postpartum legislation and will not commit to allowing each of the 122 House members to vote on the proposal.
House Medicaid Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, declined to comment to the Daily Journal on whether he supported postpartum Medicaid legislation. However, Hood has let all of the Medicaid bills in his committee, including postpartum extension, die this year.
Even though Hood appears opposed to postpartum legislation, a Daily Journal analysis shows that a majority of the committee he leads – both Republicans and Democrats – support the measure.
“There are so many things that could go wrong 60 days after you give birth,” Republican Rep. Becky Currie of Brookhaven said. “But if you don’t have a healthy mother, you don’t have a healthy baby.”