Medicaid Mississippi

Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, asks a question of Dr. Anita Henderson, president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, during a hearing, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON — State senators overwhelmingly passed a measure on Tuesday that will allow mothers in Mississippi, the state with the highest infant mortality rate, to receive Medicaid benefits for up to a year after they give birth.

