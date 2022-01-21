JACKSON • The Mississippi Senate on Friday quickly passed a teacher pay raise bill that would increase teacher salaries an average of $4,700 over the next two years.
The bill passed without a single senator opposing it, and nearly every lawmaker in the chamber asked to be added as a co-author to the measure. The legislation now heads to the House, where it’s fate is uncertain.
The bill, authored by Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis Debar, raises the base pay for teachers with a bachelor’s degree to $39,000 next year. The year after that, the base salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree would increase to $40,000. The base pay for teachers with advanced degrees would be more.
“Teachers open the gates of the minds of our future,” Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a statement. “I am thankful for the work of Chairman DeBar in listening to teachers to devise a pay system that begins the long necessary journey to monetarily rewarding their efforts.”
Under the proposal, every year a teacher continues to work in Mississippi, he or she would receive a $500 pay bump. Teachers would get around a $1,300 pay increase for every five years they continue teaching in the state.
Debar, R-Leakesville, said that data shows a large percentage of teachers leave the state within the first five years of their career to receive higher pay in another state. The purpose of DeBar’s bill is to attract teachers to the state and retain them.
“This invests $200 million in teacher pay raises over the next two years,” DeBar said.
Now that the Senate has agreed to the legislation, both the House and the Senate have advanced their own teacher pay raise proposals.
The House last week voted to give raises to teachers from $4,000 to $6,000.
The two GOP-controlled chambers and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves must agree on a single plan for it to become law.
DeBar previously told the Daily Journal the specifics of a teacher pay raise bill would likely be hammered out in a conference committee later in the legislative session.
“The House has come out with a great plan too,” DeBar said. “We’ll look at their plan and see if we can come to an agreement. The bottom line is, teachers are going to win this session and get a pay raise.”
Mississippi pays its public school teachers some of the lowest salaries in the nation.
The starting salary for a Mississippi teacher with a bachelor’s degree is currently $37,000, according to the state Department of Education. Teachers with advanced degrees and more experience are paid more.
Another compounding problem with the low salaries is the rising cost of insurance premiums for teachers.
At a teacher session in Tupelo last year, several teachers complained that the pay scale codified in state law does not adequately account for the yearly percentage increase in insurance premiums and similar rising costs.
DeBar’s bill does not address the insurance issue, but he said at an Appropriations Committee meeting that he looks to address that in the future.