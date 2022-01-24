JACKSON • Mississippi Senators have agreed to spend around $177 million in federal coronavirus stimulus money to improve the operations of four state agencies and several community mental health centers.
Of the $1.8 billion the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Senate voted on Monday to give $86 million to the Department of Mental Health, $18.5 million to community mental health centers, $10.3 million to the Mississippi National Guard, $3.1 million to the Mississippi Emergency Management Association and $59.1 million to Child Protection Services.
No senator objected to the appropriation bills, but some Democratic senators voted present, which is not voting or against the measure, after raising questions about what the agencies would spend the money on.
“We have $1.8 billion to spend,” said Sen. John Polk of Hattiesburg, the bills' author. “And in anybody’s mind you would think that was plenty. But we had $8.3 billion in requests.”
The bills will now head to the House for consideration. House leadership thus far have not revealed any plans or suggestions on how they intend to spend the stimulus funds.
The lion's share of the funds would go to the Department of Mental Health, which is currently locked in a contentious legal battle over how patients seeking mental health care are being treated.
Wendy Bailey, director of the state's mental health department, told lawmakers last month that the stimulus money would be spent on transitioning the state to a court-mandated, community-based system of care.
The second largest sum of money would go to Child Protection Services and, if passed by the full Legislature, would allow the department to hire more caseworkers and shift to a more proactive approach in protecting at-risk children.
“We’re told that with these funds being spent, we would be closer to getting our child protection services to a point where Mississippians would be doing one of the best jobs we can at protecting our children,” Polk said.
Full ARPA plan revealed with priority on water, sewage infrastructure
Polk also unveiled his other spending priorities, though specific legislation has yet to come forward for a vote.
By far the largest sum of money Polk suggests the Legislature spend with the stimulus dollars is $750 million for different organizations to use for upgrading water and sewage infrastructure.
Of that proposed sum, $350 million would go toward cities and counties for a dollar-for-dollar matching program, $50 million would be used for smaller municipalities who would receive a larger state match and $350 million would go to rural water associations.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has repeatedly said that the bulk of the ARPA funds should go toward “generational” projects like water and sewage upgrades instead of short-term projects.
Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks get money for park upgrades
Polk also suggested that lawmakers give $55 million to rehab Mississippi’s state parks, many of which are struggling with crumbling infrastructure because of deferred maintenance.
According to Polk, although thousands of people have flocked to state parks and outdoor recreation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi has not been able to capitalize on this shift because of the dire shape of some of its parks.
“Our state parks are not in the best of condition,” Polk said. “There's always been a need to look at trying to improve those parks. Those parks are a tourism destination.”