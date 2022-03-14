JACKSON • The state Senate is attempting to revive a plan that would let new mothers in Mississippi – the deadliest state in America for newborn children – keep their Medicaid coverage for up to a year after they give birth.
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann on Monday told reporters that he and other senators will make changes to an unrelated Medicaid bill to include the postpartum provisions, though it's unclear which actual bill the lawmakers will amend.
“This is not a Medicaid expansion as some may have led you to believe,” Hosemann said. “This is a good faith effort to keep our babies healthy and our mothers healthy. When our mothers are healthy, what do they do? They take care of their children and they go back to work.”
The GOP-led Senate initially passed Senate Bill 2033 in February with a bipartisan 46-5 vote. The bill would have provided new mothers who qualify for Medicaid to keep their benefits for an entire year after giving birth.
The state’s current Medicaid regulations allow for qualifying new mothers who qualify to receive health care for 60 days after giving birth.
But House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, and House Medicaid Committee Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, chose not to bring the legislation to the floor for a vote, killing it on the calendar.
House Speaker Philip Gunn’s office on Monday did not immediately return requests for comment about Hosemann’s plan, but has previously opposed measures to enhance the postpartum coverage.
“I think there’s different views on does this expand Medicaid or not,” Gunn previously said on the Senate proposal.
Between 2013 and 2016, there were 136 Mississippi mothers who died either during pregnancy or within one year of their pregnancy's end, according to a 2019 report from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Of those deaths, 86% of them occurred postpartum.
A report issued by the Center for Mississippi Health Policy, a nonpartisan organization that provides information for health policies, found that many of these deaths occurred after Medicaid coverage ended at 60 days.
“It is critical that managed care organizations administering Medicaid benefits continue to support postpartum women with robust care coordination to make use of improved access,” the report found. “Extending Medicaid coverage to one year after delivery would provide an opportunity to receive this care."
Senate Republicans accused House leadership of touting the need to protect unborn children while failing to enact policies that protect children once they’re actually born.
“It’s important for us to realize that while we fight so hard at the Supreme Court for babies who are unborn … yet when our babies get here, we don't cover them but for eight weeks,” Hosemann said. “That’s not the way we do business.”