Mississippi Redistricting Lawsuit

FILE - Mississippi Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby, R-Pearl, answers a question during debate on legislative redistricting at the Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., March 29, 2022. The Mississippi NAACP filed a lawsuit Tuesday, Dec. 20, challenging the state House and Senate redistricting plans adopted by lawmakers in 2022 for use beginning in 2023 elections. The suit states that the plans dilute Black voting strength. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON — The state Senate on Monday morning agreed to use a parliamentary tactic to revive debate on restoring the ballot initiative process, potentially giving voters a path to place issues on a statewide ballot.

