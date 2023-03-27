JACKSON — The state Senate on Monday morning agreed to use a parliamentary tactic to revive debate on restoring the ballot initiative process, potentially giving voters a path to place issues on a statewide ballot.
“We felt like this is important,” Senate Rules Chairman Dean Kirby told the Daily Journal. “No one was happy that we weren’t able to come to an agreement.”
Only four senators of the 52-member chamber voted against the resolution: Chris Johnson of Hattiesburg, John Polk of Hattiesburg, Mike Thompson of Long Beach and Angela Hill of Picayune.
Sen. John Polk, R-Hattiesburg, last week killed a proposal to restore the initiative by failing to advance the plan before a key legislative deadline.
But if two-thirds of lawmakers from both chambers vote to suspend the rules and allow for more debate on the initiative process, the deadlines would be suspended.
“At my request, the Senate passed a suspension resolution to revive the initiative process this morning," Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. "House leadership has also expressed a desire to continue working on this issue.”
The resolution only applies to legislation dealing with the ballot initiative process. The proposal now heads to the 122-member House of Representatives for consideration.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told reporters on Monday that he is not directly opposed to suspending the rules, but he wants to know what the Senate's full initiative proposal is before bringing the measure before the House chamber.
"I don't know what purpose it serves if there's not going to any sort of movement or new idea," Gunn said. "Until I know what they're proposing, I don't know what the point would be."
Gunn and House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, said House leaders plan to discuss the initiative more in-depth over lunch.
If the House chooses not to act on the Senate’s suspension resolution or if the two chambers still cannot reach an accord on a way to restore the initiative, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves could call lawmakers into a special session.
Reeves’ office has not responded to several questions about whether he would call a special session for legislation to address the ballot initiative.
Brandon Presley, a Democrat challenging Reeves in the governor’s election, criticized the governor for not pressuring lawmakers enough to restore the initiative process.
The state Supreme Court in 2021 determined the state's prior initiative process was un-actionable because of discrepancies in the process with congressional districts.
