JACKSON — A Senate committee on Thursday gutted a House proposal to create a new court system within Mississippi’s capital city that allowed white officials to appoint the

djr-2021-12-11-news-rickey-thompson-arp2

State Rep. Rickey Thompson, D-Shannon, left, conducts a press conference in December 2021 with former Tupelo police officer Jennifer Skalak as he speaks about a bill he is filling in the legislature next month, that would ban ticket quotas.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you