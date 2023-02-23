JACKSON — A Senate committee on Thursday gutted a House proposal to create a new court system within Mississippi’s capital city that allowed white officials to appoint the
The Senate Judiciary A Committee voted to scrap the new court system idea altogether and, instead, install five new temporary judges to work alongside the four elected judges in Hinds County’s existing circuit court system.
Republican Sen. Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, the leader of the committee, said the foundation of his idea came from the Legislature’s recent actions of using federal COVID-19 stimulus money to clear court backlogs by hiring temporary judges.
“What has been shared with me is with the assistance that’s come forward from the state to this point, the caseloads, and the criminal cases in particular, are being addressed, and it’s working,” Wiggins said.
Of the five temporary judges, three will hear criminal and civil matters, and two will only deal with criminal cases.
The bill requires state Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph to appoint the temporary judges who can live anywhere in the state. The five temporary judges would be eliminated in December 2026.
After the interim judges go away, voters in Hinds County would get to elect an additional permanent circuit court judge, eventually bringing the metro county’s total slate of circuit judges to five.
The previous house proposal drew sharp acrimony from Black lawmakers because it created permanent judgeships appointed by Randolph, who is white, instead of allowing Jackson voters, a majority of whom are Black, to elect them.
Hinds County lawmakers told reporters the new proposal was a significant improvement from the House’s version, but they still believe the legislation could be improved later in the session.
“It still has some work to be done,” Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson said. “We’d like to see some residency requirements for the special judges.”
A major sticking point for the Hinds delegation in Wiggins’ new plan is allowing Capitol Police officers, a state-run police force, to jointly patrol the entire boundaries of the city of Jackson alongside the Jackson Police Department.
The Capitol Police is overseen by the Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and currently has jurisdiction in areas around downtown Jackson,, where government offices and public officials routinely work.
If passed, the Senate bill would force the city of Jackson to negotiate a contract with the Capitol Police Department on how the two law enforcement groups would jointly operate in the city. If an agreement isn’t reached, the state-run police force would prevail in any disputes.
The entire Senate chamber can now consider the legislation before it becomes law. Since the bill is significantly different from the House’s original proposal, it eventually must go back before the House for consideration.
Because the proposal is so different, Wiggins acknowledged that the bill would likely head to a conference committee, where three senators and three House members will meet to negotiate a final proposal.
The Senate changes came hours after House Democrats, including Rep. Rickey Thompson of Lee County, in a news conference urged the Capitol’s upper chamber not to consider the legislation and let it die in committee.
Thompson said he decided to support his Hinds County colleagues’ opposition to the bill because it could create a dangerous precedent of legislators usurping the powers of local communities and ignoring the wishes of locally elected leaders.
“Each local city knows the best way to run its own community,” Thompson said. “I have concerns about that because this same thing could happen to other cities in the future.”
